The Motley Fool

The Sainsbury’s share price is rising. Should I buy the stock today?

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Monday, 19th July, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) shares are having a good run at the moment. Since it came to light on 19 June that rival Morrisons had attracted takeover interest, the company’s share price has jumped almost 10%. Meanwhile, over 12 months, the stock is up about 45%.

Is this a stock I should buy for my portfolio? Let’s take a look at the investment case.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

3 things to like about Sainsbury’s shares

There are a number of things I like about Sainsbury’s from an investment point of view. For starters, I like the company’s ‘defensive’ characteristics. Supermarkets tend to hold up well throughout the economic cycle, simply because people always need to buy food and essential items. While I’m more of a growth investor, I think it’s important to own some defensive stocks for balance.

Second, I like the dividend yield here. This financial year (ending 6 March 2022), analysts expect Sainsbury’s to reward shareholders with a dividend payout of 11.2p per share. At the current share price, that equates to a prospective yield of 3.9%. In today’s low-interest-rate environment, that’s an attractive yield. Remember, dividends aren’t guaranteed.

Third, the stock’s valuation still seems reasonable, even after the recent share price rise. Analysts expect the group to generate earnings of 21.4p per share this financial year. At the current share price, that equates to a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3. That’s below the median forward-looking FTSE 100 P/E of 15.8.

3 concerns 

I do have some concerns about Sainsbury’s shares however. One is in relation to short interest. Right now, SBRY is the most shorted stock in the UK, according to shorttracker.co.uk, with short interest of 8.2%. This means that plenty of institutions are betting the stock will fall.

It’s worth noting that this month, the number of SBRY shares on loan has risen quite substantially and a number of short sellers have declared new positions over 0.5%. This suggests to me the short sellers believe the recent share price rise here is unjustified.

Another concern for me is that, in recent years, Sainsbury’s hasn’t been a very profitable business. Over the last five years, its average return on capital employed (ROCE) has been just 3.7%. That’s very poor. Companies that generate a low ROCE often turn out to be poor long-term investments.

Finally, I don’t think Sainsbury’s has a genuine competitive advantage. There’s really nothing to stop competitors such as Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi, Lidl, and Ocado stealing market share. Ultimately, it needs to cut prices to be competitive and retain market share and that’s not a good long-term strategy, in my view.

Sainsbury’s shares: should I buy?

Weighing everything up, I don’t see SBRY as a ‘buy’ for me right now. To my mind, the risks here outweigh the potential rewards on offer. All things considered, I think there are much better stocks I could buy today.

Like this one...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Morrisons, Ocado Group, and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA