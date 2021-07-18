The Motley Fool

2 investment trusts to buy for income

Rupert Hargreaves | Sunday, 18th July, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Buying investment trusts can be a great way to invest in the stock market. 

These investment vehicles acquire portfolios of stocks or other assets to meet their investment objectives. These objectives can be anything from outperforming the market to beating inflation or generating a specific income level. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

I own several investment trusts in my portfolio, and I am currently looking for other trusts to buy with a focus on income generation. 

Indeed, investment trusts have a unique quality that makes them attractive income investments.

Unlike other investment funds, they can hold back a percentage of revenue in good years. This revenue reserve can then be used in bad years to cover dividend payouts if income from the portfolio is not enough.

This was particularly handy last year when many companies cut their dividends. Investment trusts with revenue reserves were able to maintain their distributions to investors.

As such, here are two companies I would buy to meet this goal.  

Income investment trusts to buy

The first trust on my list is Shires Income (LSE: SHRS). This investment trust owns a blend of different assets, including other investment trusts, fixed income investments and high-yield stocks. 

According to the its latest factsheet, its largest holding at the end of May was the Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income trust. The second and third largest holdings were fixed income investments. These were the Ecclesiastical Insurance 8.875% and Royal & Sun Alliance 7.375% preference shares. The largest single stock holding was an investment in AstraZeneca

The mixture of stocks, trusts, and fixed-income investments means the firm offers a higher dividend yield than average. It currently offers a yield of 4.7%. 

The one drawback of this trust is that it has a relatively high ongoing charge of 1.21%. It may also be challenging for some investors to understand due to the complex mix of assets and fixed income securities.

Nevertheless, I like this blend of different assets, and I am attracted to the 4.7% dividend on offer. That’s why I would buy the investment trust today. 

Diverse income

The second income investment trust I would buy today is the Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI).

This company takes a different approach to income investing. It focuses purely on quoted or traded UK stock. Although it can invest in large firms, Diverse tends to concentrate on smaller businesses. The largest holding at present is the financial services firm CMC Markets.  

The exposure to smaller companies could help the trust produce capital growth and income, which suggests it offers something different to Shires, as fixed income investments do not tend to generate capital growth. 

That being said, smaller company stocks can be volatile. So, this investment trust might not be suitable for all investors.

Still, I think the trust offers something different. I am also attracted to its 3.2% dividend yield. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves