The Motley Fool

How I’d aim to make £10,000 a year in passive income from UK and US shares

Harshil Patel | Friday, 9th July, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

Passive income is a major goal of mine from my share-buying activities. Here, I’m going to demonstrate how I’d try to generate a £10,000 passive income every year. With the right plan and plenty of patience, I reckon it’s possible.

Passive income from dividends

To achieve a £10,000 passive income, I calculate that I would need a lump sum of £250,000. This assumes that I can receive 4% in dividends every year thereafter. That’s a reasonable assumption, in my opinion. I hope to achieve this by investing in a basket of top dividend-paying shares.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

For example, Imperial Brands, Phoenix Group, and Rio Tinto are currently trading at an average dividend yield of 7%. Importantly, the dividends are also well-covered by current earnings.

But when looking at dividends it’s important not to just pick the highest dividend-paying shares. I’d also look at whether the dividends can be sustained. A drop in earnings could affect a firm’s ability to pay shareholder dividends.

Although achieving a 7% dividend yield is currently possible, I’m going to make a more conservative assumption that I’ll receive 4% instead.

Building the pot

Before I can achieve £10,000 of passive income from dividends, I’d need to build that pot of £250,000. It may sound like a large and unachievable sum. But, let’s look at it in more detail.

The longer my time horizon, the less I’d need to invest regularly to build a £250,000 pot. Let’s assume I want to start drawing a passive income in 20 years’ time. I’d also assume that I can achieve the long-run S&P 500 return (dividends combined with share price growth) of around 10% a year. To achieve this goal, there are two options that I would consider.

  • Invest a lump sum today and add no further funds
  • Invest a smaller sum every month for 20 years

For the first option, I calculate that I would need to invest £37,200 today and make no further investments, simply allowing my returns to mount up. However, with the second option, I calculate that I could invest just £330 a month for 20 years instead.

To try to achieve the long-run average annual return of 10%, I’d look to invest in a basket of high-quality shares across a range of industries. Alternatively, I’d select a well-run global fund like Fundsmith Equity.

What could go wrong?

Building a passive income with such a plan isn’t guaranteed. There are several other factors to think about.

I’ve assumed I will be able to achieve the long-term average stock market return of 10% every year. This is an assumption based on past performance. But past performance might not be the actual return over the next 20 years. As there are so many factors that affect stock market performance, the real return could be smaller (or larger).

Similarly, when looking for a passive income from dividend shares, it’s important to note that dividends aren’t guaranteed either. Businesses can face shocks that affect cash flows and ultimately dent their dividends. We saw with the pandemic shock in 2020, some companies decided to suspend dividend payments as cash flows took a hit.

But I still think I can achieve a passive income from UK and US shares if I stick to a plan over a long time horizon. Let’s see if I can do it!

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Harshil Patel owns units in Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Harshil Patel