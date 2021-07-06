The Motley Fool

My best 2 dividend shares under £2

Zaven Boyrazian | Tuesday, 6th July, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

In my experience, time in the market is a far better strategy than timing the market. And that’s especially true when it comes to looking for the best dividend shares. With that in mind, here are two companies I’m following with handsome yields. I own one but would buy more and am considering the other.

A wind to cash converter

It’s no secret that the western world is undergoing a technological shift to try and eliminate carbon emissions. Here in the UK, the government has unveiled its Green Industrial Revolution. Under this plan, every home in the country will be powered by wind farms by 2030. As a result, investment in renewable energy technologies like wind farms has been ramping up. This is excellent news for Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Greencoat is a real estate investment trust that offers investors the opportunity to invest directly in wind farms across the country. The business generates clean electricity, sells it to the National Grid for use, and then returns 90% of the profits to shareholders in the form of a 5.5% dividend yield at today’s price of £1.30 per share. That’s quite a substantial payout, I feel, and hence it’s on my list for the best dividend shares today. But there are some risks to consider.

The regulatory price caps on electricity ensure it remains affordable. But they also eliminate all of Greencoat’s pricing power. The business does support high operating profit margins of around 80%, which provides a nice buffer should tighter price caps be introduced. However, any reduction in profitability could jeopardise the size of shareholder dividends. Nevertheless, the reward is worth the risk in my eyes, so I would still consider it for my income portfolio.

The best dividend shares have their risks

Mining the best dividends using shares

Transitioning the world to renewables is going to be quite a resource-intensive process. After all, these technologies require a lot of precious metals like cobalt and copper. So, I’m not surprised to see the demand and subsequently price for these commodities skyrocket. This surge in value is excellent news for Anglo Pacific Group (LSE:APF).

The company doesn’t do any mining directly. Instead, it provides funding for other mining giants, like Rio Tinto, to develop new sites in exchange for a percentage of the minerals dug up. In the past, the firm has been heavily dependent on coal. But over the last five years, the management team has been diversifying. And just recently, it acquired a new cobalt mine that is already in its commercial production phase.

But like all businesses, it has several risks to contend with. The most prominent of which is once again lack of pricing power. Because the price of these metals is set by the market, a sudden drop in demand can lead to a catastrophic impact on the revenue stream. However, over the long term, I believe Anglo Pacific is more than capable of maintaining and even expanding its dividend. And at today’s share price of £1.40, it’s currently yielding 6.4%. That’s why it’s one of my best dividend shares to buy, why I added it to my portfolio last year and may buy more.

But these aren't the only stocks I've got my eye on as the world shifts to renewables...

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Zaven Boyrazian owns shares of Anglo Pacific. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Anglo Pacific and Greencoat UK Wind. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian