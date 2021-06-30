Has the Superdry share price finally found its mojo?
Fashion brand and retailer Superdry (LSE: SDRY) saw a share price increase of 6.5% yesterday. But this is not the first time that it has spiked in recent months. The most notable increase came early last month as the company reported signs of recovery.
Improving performance
In the last quarter of its financial year that ended on April 24, Superdry’s e-commerce sales and wholesale revenue more than made up for reduced in-store sales. Because of this, the company’s revenue rose marginally by 0.8% compared to the same quarter last year. This may not seem like much on the face of it, but it is a huge improvement from the 21% fall in Superdry’s revenues for the full financial year.
Its share price jumped a whole 28% as the news broke. In the week after the results, the share price touched one-year highs. It did soften a bit after that, but has remained broadly elevated.
Can the Superdry share price keep rising?
It would appear that the stock has finally found its mojo. But if I were to buy it, I need to ask if it can retain it.
It is possible, I feel. Superdry has expressed confidence in its ability to grow revenues and earn profits this year. Since a company’s financial performance is a key indicator of how its share price will perform, it is an encouraging sign.
I think it also helps that its co-founder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton, was permanently named to that role late last year. This can add continuity to its performance, which is clearly on the mend after a poor few years.
I particularly like the fact that its e-commerce uptick may not be a one-off increase, since the company is now focusing more on digital marketing. It has reported an increase in its social media following since late last year, which can be a popular way for consumer brands to reach their target market.
Consumer spending is expected to rise this year as we start going out more, the economy picks up and incomes rise. Superdry could be a beneficiary of this trend if it continues to play its cards right.
What can go wrong
However, I also want to keep in mind that the company has now had two bad years. It remains to be seen how quickly it can turn around from here. Also, even while its financials take their time to improve, its share price has run up to pre-pandemic levels. In the past year alone, it has more than trebled. I am not sure how much further it can rise from here. The Superdry share price was trading in a small range for at least a year before that.
Keeping this in mind, along with its latest progress in expanding its digital sales, the FTSE 250 stock is on my watch list. Whether or not I will buy it depends on how it performs in the future.
Manika Premsingh has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.