The Motley Fool

Best stocks to buy now: 2 FTSE 100 picks I’d buy with £2K

Jabran Khan | Monday, 28th June, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

If I had £2,000 to invest in picks from my best stocks to buy now list, here are two FTSE 100 shares I would consider for my portfolio.

Housing market on the up

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is the UK’s largest property portal and the housing market in the UK is currently thriving.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

There’s a lot I like about Rightmove. Firstly, it’s the top property website visited in the UK, according to data published by Similarweb.com. This means estate agents and consumers alike flock to Rightmove.co.uk. This traffic offers it the ability to set its own pricing and in effect charge agents almost what it wants.

Rightmove has low expenses and with its unique position in the market, is able to offer some of the highest profit margins in the FTSE 100. In 2019, it reported an operating profit margin of 74%. In 2020, this dropped by 66% due to the pandemic.

2021 is projected to be a better year than the very successful 2019 for Rightmove. Projections are not guaranteed, but earnings growth of 62% and profits of over £175m are forecast. 

I believe if it can maintain its competitive advantage, keep costs low and the pandemic does not rear its head once more, it will be one of the best stocks to buy now for the long term for my portfolio. 

Back in the FTSE 100

ITV (LSE:ITV) has returned to blue-chip glory in the FTSE 100 and is also on my best stocks to buy now list as I believe it’s revival will continue. 

It has shown signs of life recently despite a few tough years. It has anticipated that the resumption of major television spectacles such as reality shows like Love Island and the UEFA Euro 2020 football competition will bring in millions of viewers it may have lost during the pandemic period. In addition to this, it anticipates a good rebound in advertising revenues. Q1 was challenging from a revenue perspective but Q2 is already forecast to increase 60-75%. 

ITV has been slashing costs too, which I like. In 2020 it reduced costs by £116m which was almost double its target of £60m. Cost-cutting on this scale is expected to improve ITV’s bottom line. I expect ITV’s upward share price trajectory to continue too and its performance to get better as time goes by, making it a good addition to my portfolio.

These stocks have risks

Rightmove faces two main issues in my opinion. Firstly, it faces fierce competition attempting to eat up its market share. In addition to this, if the pandemic continues to cause restrictions, Rightmove could see a repeat of 2020 when performance was poor due to a weak housing market.

ITV also has its challenges. The increasing presence of other media outlets that are attempting to suck up content and viewers across the world could affect a more traditional platform like ITV. On-demand streaming is also an ongoing threat, despite its own ITV Hub offering. The pandemic may continue to affect certain television spectacles if restrictions come into force once more too.

Yet overall, I believe these two opportunities are some of the best stocks to buy now on the FTSE 100. I think they could make good long-term additions to my portfolio.

If you like these picks, check out the top growth share in the FREE report below...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan