The Motley Fool

How I’d invest £10k today

Rupert Hargreaves | Saturday, 26th June, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most common questions asked by investors is how to invest a large lump sum. This is even more relevant today considering the uncertain economic environment, coronavirus pandemic, Brexit uncertainty and ultra-low interest rates. 

All three of these factors present significant challenges for the economy and investors. However, trying to predict what will happen to both over the next few years tends to be a fool’s errand. It’s impossible to predict what will happen to either the economy and individual stocks in the long run. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Therefore, if I had to invest £10,000 today, I’d ignore the noise and focus on high-quality businesses, as well as a select basket of funds. 

This approach may not be suitable for all other investors but, based on my knowledge and experience, I’m comfortable with the level of risk and challenges involved.

How to invest £10,000

To me, it’s clear that technology is changing the world. Many of the world’s largest technology companies are tremendous businesses with strong brands and impressive profit margins. As such, I’d want some exposure to these companies in my portfolio.

Most are located in the United States. But there’s also a growing number of tech businesses emanating from China. The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has recently readjusted its portfolio to capitalise on this trend. That’s why I would buy this firm with a portion of my portfolio. Currently, its most significant investment is the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

As well as this investment trust, I’d also buy a couple of individual stocks. I think Microsoft and Apple are some of the best technology businesses on the market. However, because these are US-listed, some investors may not be comfortable owning the stocks directly. So this might not be a suitable investment strategy for all. Still, I’m happy with the risks involved. 

I’ve always firmly believed that if someone is learning how to invest, they should own a handful of high-quality consumer goods stocks. So, I’d buy companies like Unilever and Diageo for my £10,000 portfolio. 

Once again, investing directly in these businesses may not be suitable for all investors. Some may not have time to complete the level of research required to understand each business. That could expose them to unnecessary risks. 

Income stock 

When learning how to invest, I also think it’s essential to stick to what the investor knows. And in my case, that’s insurance. 

Therefore, I’d also buy Direct Line for my portfolio as well as the companies outlined above. This insurance group is well capitalised and highly profitable. It currently supports a dividend yield of around 7%. It’s also buying back its own shares as another way to return cash to investors. 

Of course, I’d buy this company because I know the sector well. It may not be suitable for other investors as insurance is a complex industry to understand. If Direct Line gets its sums wrong, the firm may incur significant losses. 

So that’s how I’d invest £10,000 today. I’d stick to the companies I know. Slow and steady consumer goods giants and tech sector leaders. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Rupert Hargreaves owns shares of Diageo, Direct Line Insurance, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Unilever and has recommended the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves