3 hot UK shares I’d buy this summer

UK shares are performing well so far this year. The FTSE 100 is up by 13% year-to-date and a pleasing 18% over the past year. UK shares are still relatively cheap versus other global markets, but I think their upward momentum could continue.

So, I’m looking at shares that have recently reported business strength. When a company reports trading that’s better than management expectations, it can understandably result in a rising share price. Not just for the day, but for months or even years.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Future stock market returns

One example is Future (LSE: FUTR), a global platform for specialist media. In May, it reported record first-half revenue and profit, materially ahead of market expectations. Its share price responded positively on the day and has risen even higher since then.

I reckon these hot UK shares have further momentum that could drive the share price higher over the summer. Management also expects full-year results to be “materially ahead” of market expectations.

Future has two main divisions — media and magazines. The performance was driven by digital advertising and e-commerce growth in the media division. It also reported record user engagement with online user growth of 31% year-on-year.

A word of warning, however. The company remains cautious about the wider macroeconomic outlook associated with Covid-19. Also, changing user habits could affect Future’s advertising revenues. With an increasing use of mobile devices, Future will need to ensure its advertising offering stays relevant.

That said, these UK shares are still cheap in my opinion. Offering growing earnings, reasonable profit margins and a glowing outlook, I’m tempted to add some to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

So far so good

DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) recently reported a strong trading performance. Total orders were up a staggering 92% in Q4 vs the same period in 2019.

This performance was driven by customers who’d been waiting for showrooms to open post-lockdown. In addition, it looks like people have increased their spending on home items in the past year. A combination of higher savings and spending more time at home seem to have sparked the desire for a new sofa.

It’s worth pointing out that more recent revenue growth could be affected by sector-wide shipping delays, Covid-19 disruption of factory production and higher raw material costs.

Overall, the business is still set for growth. Its share price is up by 69% over the past year, but I still think there’s room for further gains.

UK shares to sit and hold onto

I think the trends that DFS is seeing bode well for SCS (LSE:SCS) too. In fact, I’m tempted to buy both. SCS has a stronger balance sheet with plenty of cash. It also reported strong performance in its last interim results. That was several months ago in March, so I reckon it’s likely due another update soon.

Some of the best UK shares to invest in are those of smaller companies, in my opinion. With a market capitalisation of £115m, I’d say SCS falls firmly in this group.

The downsides that SCS is facing are likely to be similar to DFS, namely higher material costs and shipping delays. That said, I see SCS as a well-managed company and it’s well-funded too. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 13x its shares are relatively cheap, in my opinion.

In conclusion, I’d consider buying all three shares this summer.