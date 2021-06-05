The Motley Fool

Booming property or FTSE shares? This is how I’m investing now

Kevin Godbold | Saturday, 5th June, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

I bought my first home in the 1980s. Back in those days, property prices tended to cycle up or down on a regular basis. Often, each cycle took several years to complete.

Property versus FTSE shares

However, there was another underpinning trend going on. Over the long term, property prices tended to rise, regardless of the undulations along the way. And as I describe the behaviour of the property market, it strikes me that FTSE shares, in general, have behaved in a similar way over the period.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

When I first ventured into property ownership I had plenty of advice from older relatives and friends. They suggested property would likely appreciate in value over the long term. Many encouraged me to borrow as much as I could via a mortgage and extend the repayment period for a long time. Why? Because inflation would probably make the repayments less significant as my future income from earnings rose over time.

And all that advice was spot on. The properties I’ve owned have risen in value ahead of the ravages of price inflation. And mortgage payments did become a much lower percentage of my income. I even managed to buy an investment property in one of the market dips in the 1990s and sell it at a much higher price when the market cycled back up a few years later in the noughties.

However, the property market has changed compared to the conditions of 30 or 40 years ago. For example, those up and down cycles are no longer as obvious to me. These days, it feels like the value of property generally does little but creep higher. And the absence of meaningful dips in the broader market has kept me from investing further in property. Although I do still own my home.

The ultra-low interest rate environment and the wide availability of mortgage finance is helping to keep property prices booming. But I think current conditions make the prospect of buying bricks and mortar a difficult decision.

Diversification between asset classes

However, I still believe some of the old advice is probably good. Property will likely continue to appreciate in value over the long term. Inflation will probably continue to shrink the value of debt. And it’s perhaps a good idea for me to diversify between asset classes, such as owning property, stock market shares and some cash savings.

Because I own my own home alongside cash savings and share accounts, I’m diversified between asset classes. And my focus now is on growing the value of my share-based assets held in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and a Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’ve built a foundation of core investments in collective share vehicles, such as managed funds, investment trusts and various low-cost mechanically operated tracker funds.

In addition to putting new money into those investments on a regular basis, I also invest in the shares of individual companies. But individual stock investing requires a greater commitment of time for research, portfolio management and monitoring.

However, I enjoy the process of investing and seek to achieve higher returns than those available from my diversified collective funds. But no outcome is guaranteed. And everybody has their own unique set of circumstances to help inform their own investment strategy.

Nevertheless, I like the look of this stock opportunity:

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Kevin Godbold