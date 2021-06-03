The Motley Fool

Have I missed the stock market recovery?

Alan Oscroft | Thursday, 3rd June, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

I look back over the FTSE 100 and think “Have I missed the stock market recovery?” Since March 2020 in the depths of the crash, the Footsie has gained around 35%. So am I now too late to take advantage of surging share prices?

I think looking at the Footsie alone gives a skewed view. It shows what the market has done as a whole, but it’s silent on which stocks might have great recoveries still ahead of them. Look at Rolls-Royce and International Consolidated Airlines (IAG), both hammered by the travel downturn.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Neither has yet recovered. The Rolls-Royce share price is down around 65% over the past two years, while IAG shares have fallen closer to 70%. So, have I missed the stock market recovery? I haven’t missed a recovery in those two, that’s for sure. I think, in a few years’ time, both will probably have come back strongly. But I reckon there’s still a big risk that they could need more funding, and any potential recovery could be set back even longer.

Recovery versus risk

That brings me to a conscious decision I made. I vowed not to invest in shares I considered very risky, no matter how cheap they might look. No, I’d rather wait until I see positive signs of recovery in their underlying businesses. It meant I’d miss some of the biggest share price gains, for sure. But I’m happy to avoid the risk and settle for what I see as safer, if possibly lower, long-term recovery profits. So when I ask “Have I missed the stock market recovery?” the answer is a partial yes, but deliberately as part of risk avoidance.

So what am I looking at? I’m after sustainable, progressive, dividends. And I reckon there are plenty of attractive dividend stocks out there still at bargain prices. On that score, I bought some City of London Investment Trust shares. The investment trust has lifted its annual dividend for 54 years in a row, and currently offers a 4.8% yield. Even after a partial stock market recovery, I still see good yields to lock in for the long term.

So what can I do to benefit from the recovery?

In another sector, I think the banks are still good buys. Their dividends are already coming back. And bank share prices, and valuations, still look depressed to me. There’s always a risk that bad debts will bite harder than feared, and the sector could face a few more weak years. But I reckon that if I buy more bank shares now (I hold Lloyds Banking Group), I’ll still be taking advantage of the longer-term stock market recovery that I see ahead of us.

This all brings me to the bigger, long-term, picture. The UK stock market has had a pretty awful decade. And I see the Covid-19 stock market crash as part of a longer-term weak trend for share prices. That might even be part of the reason for the relatively quick short-term recovery — that shares were undervalued to start with.

So, I’ll ask myself one last time: Have I missed the recovery? Not really. I’ve missed part of the Covid-19 crash recovery, though I really don’t think all of it. I see a longer-term recovery ahead, and I’ve not missed that.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft owns shares of City of London Inv Trust and Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Alan Oscroft