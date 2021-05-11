Stock market crash: 3 of the best UK shares I’d buy for my ISA today

UK share prices have been on a rollercoaster ride of late. The FTSE 100 recently powered to 15-month highs as optimism over the economic recovery picked up. Meanwhile the FTSE 250 headed to new highs near 22,800 points as investor confidence peaked.

But stock investors across the globe have run for the exits on Tuesday. This time, fears over inflation (and the possibility of interest rate hikes to curb runaway prices) have spooked market-makers.

To be honest I’m not shaken by Tuesday’s fall in UK share prices or the possibility of a new stock market crash. In fact, I’ll be on the lookout for more stocks to buy if prices of quality British companies tank again.

Some of the shares I bought in my Stocks and Shares ISA following last year’s crash have already rocketed in value. And there are plenty more five-star companies I think will soar from their current levels in the years ahead.

Here are three of what I consider to be some of the best stocks to buy today.

A top UK airline share

Wizz Air is a UK share that’s packed with near-term risk as the Covid-19 crisis keeps its planes largely grounded. But I think the Hungarian airline could be one of the best stocks to buy for this new decade. As Statista analysts comment: “The aviation market in Central and Eastern Europe is underdeveloped compared to the whole continent”. This provides a whole lot of upside for Wizz Air to exploit when the pandemic passes. The company was the largest operator in these emerging regions by capacity pre-coronavirus.

One of the best property stocks to buy

I’d also invest in Lok’N Store as self-storage occupancy balloons in the UK. Brilliant financials released yesterday from Britain’s largest operator Safestore yesterday revealed how supply in this part of the property industry cannot keep up with demand. And Lok’N Store has ambitious plans to make the most of this opportunity (its development pipeline of 13 stores will add 38% of new space to its existing portfolio). Remember though that competition for sites is intense and earnings at the group could disappoint if it falls short on this front.

Another property powerhouse

I also think Civitas Social Housing is one of the best property stocks to buy today. This UK share offers specialist social housing and healthcare accommodation. It’s a market which, like the self-storage sector, has plenty of room for growth. As chief executive Paul Bridge noted in today’s strong financial statement, there exists a “high level of structural demand for good quality homes for vulnerable people” in the UK. And Civitas is rapidly expanding to make the most of this opportunity (it paid almost £11m last month to acquire 15 specialist care homes in Wales). I think it’s a great buy despite the risk that acquisitions can be overvalued or fail to deliver their expected returns.