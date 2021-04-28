The Motley Fool

Should I buy or avoid Taylor Wimpey shares?

Nadia Yaqub | Wednesday, 28th April, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Since the beginning of the year, Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares have risen over 15%. And the stock has increased more than 18% during the past year.

I’m bullish on the company and think it can rise further so I’d buy Taylor Wimpey shares. Here’s why.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Trading update

Last week, the housebuilder released its trading statement for the first quarter of 2021. It was encouraging to see that the UK housing market remains resilient and that the company is trading in line with its full-year expectations.

CEO, Pete Redfern commented that “with strong market fundamentals, customer demand for our high-quality homes remains robust and we are achieving a strong sales rate and building a healthy forward order book”.

I think it’s pleasing to see that Taylor Wimpey remains on track to generate operating profit margins for 2021 in the range of 18.5% to 19%. It’s a step closer to the medium-term target of delivering operating profit margins of approximately 21% to 22%. I think this profitability goal is achievable once trading gets back to pre-coronavirus levels.

What I reckon could drive Taylor Wimpey shares higher is the strength of its order book. To date this stands at £2,808m versus the same period last year’s figure of £2,668m. The housing market seems to be bouncing back based on these numbers.

Strong backdrop

As the CEO mentioned, it’s the strong backdrop that has been helping the builder. Strong consumer demand has been assisted by low interest rates and wide mortgage availability.

The extension of the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday and the announcement of the 95% mortgage guarantee scheme demonstrate that housing remains a priority for the UK government. There is also a shortage of good-quality housing across the UK and this works in Taylor Wimpey’s favour. 

I don’t think interest rates will be rising any time soon. So mortgages should remain cheap, which should help more people get on the housing ladder. The UK government clearly doesn’t want a collapse in the property market. So incentives such as 95% mortgages should boost Taylor Wimpey shares.

Land bank

Housebuilders need land to build their properties on. So having a good-quality land bank is crucial in order to stand out from competitors.

What I thought was impressive was how Taylor Wimpey seized the opportunity to snap up pieces of land during the pandemic. In fact, last year it raised capital to achieve this. If the housing market remains buoyant, then this could be a move that generates strong returns. I guess time will tell.

Risks

Let me be frank. The housing market is dependent on economic conditions. A rise in unemployment from the coronavirus crisis could mean fewer consumers buying housing, thereby impacting Taylor Wimpey shares.

The UK government introduced various incentives to prop up the property sector during the pandemic. But there’s no guarantee this will continue, which could hit the stock.

While I acknowledge the risks, as a long-term investor, I’d buy Taylor Wimpey shares.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Nadia Yaqub has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Nadia Yaqub