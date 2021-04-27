Is the Rambler Metals and Mining (RMM) share price about to explode?
After falling 66% over the past 12 months, the Rambler Metals and Mining (LSE: RMM) share price jumped nearly 75% in April.
And it seems possible this could be just the start of a more significant move higher for the stock as the group progresses with its development plans.
Rambler Metals and Mining share price outlook
The most positive news to emerge from the group last month was the announcement that the business had closed the previously announced sale of non-core assets to Maritime Resources Corp.
The disposed assets include Rambler’s existing gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility and several Canadian exploration properties and royalties. The firm has received $2m of cash for the assets and CAD$0.5m worth of Maritime shares.
As well as this positive update, the company also published its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Management described 2020 as a “year of rethinking and replanning.” The coronavirus crisis pushed Rambler to undertake a “major financial restructuring and rescue.” This ultimately resulted in the company’s debt being restructured and several share placings to raise $15m.
Investors seemed happy to support this cash call, providing the company with more than enough funding to progress with its restructuring and accelerate its strategy.
And this is why I think the outlook for the Rambler Metals and Mining share price is so positive. The company ended 2020 with cash on the balance sheet of $6.2m and net debts of $3.5m. At the end of 2019, the firm reported a cash balance of just $1.9m with net debts of $13.8m.
Restored production
This should provide the firm with enough capital to restore copper and gold production at its flagship Ming Mine to 1,350 tonnes per day, or 493,000 tonnes per year. That’s ahead of 2019’s production level of 406,000 tonnes.
If the company can hit this level of production, I think it has a bright outlook. In 2019, earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were negative to the tune of $2.6m. However, that was based on an overall cash cost per pound of copper for the year of $2.58. Today, the price of copper is above $4.30 per pound.
As such, I’d buy this firm for my portfolio as a speculative growth play. If it can increase production at its flagship asset, I reckon profits could rip higher, which could send the Rambler Metals and Mining share price surging.
That said, investing in small-cap mining enterprises is an incredibly speculative pastime. Therefore, this stock may not be suitable for all investors. The stock was suspended for an extended period last year when the company’s survival was called into question. There’s no guarantee the business won’t be able to stay away from the edge as we advance.
What’s more, commodity prices can be incredibly volatile. Just because the copper price is high today doesn’t mean it will remain at the current level for the rest of the year. If the price of copper suddenly slumps, the Rambler Metals and Mining share price could follow suit.
If this mining stock seems too risky, we're much more confident about the outlook for the company profiled in the free report below.
The high-calibre small-cap stock flying under the City’s radar
Adventurous investors like you won’t want to miss out on what could be a truly astonishing opportunity…
You see, over the past three years, this AIM-listed company has been quietly powering ahead… rewarding its shareholders with generous share price growth thanks to a carefully orchestrated ‘buy and build’ strategy.
And with a first-class management team at the helm, a proven, well-executed business model, plus market-leading positions in high-margin, niche products… our analysts believe there’s still plenty more potential growth in the pipeline.
Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK investment team all hot-under-the-collar about this tiny £350+ million enterprise… inside a specially prepared free investment report.
But here’s the really exciting part… right now, we believe many UK investors have quite simply never heard of this company before!
Click here to claim your copy of this special investment report — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Small-Cap Stock… free of charge!
Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.