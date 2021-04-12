The Motley Fool

3 UK and US shares I’d buy for my ISA today

Royston Wild | Monday, 12th April, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

These quality UK and US shares are all on my Stocks and Shares ISA radar right now. Here’s why I’m thinking of adding them to my shares portfolio today.

Probe ends at this US share

There’s a multitude of ways that share investors like me can get exposure to e-commerce. I myself own shares in big-box logistics and warehousing providers like Clipper Logistics. I also have FTSE 100 packaging giant DS Smith sitting in my shares portfolio right now. I’m thinking of adding Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to my ISA as a probe into anti-competitive practices has ended.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The Chinese online retailer was hit with a whopping $2.8bn fine over the weekend by regulators in the country. Fortunately though, this was several billion dollars below what could have been slapped on the business. And the US-listed firm believes that this brings an end to the saga. China is the world’s biggest e-retail market and Alibaba the country’s biggest operator in this field. It’s a combination I think could make investors like me gigantic returns in the years ahead. Remember, though, that online retail is becoming more and more competitive, a theme that could derail handsome profits growth at Alibaba in the future.

A UK share on my mind

I’d also buy Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA today. Trading remains strong across the business. But as a long-term investor, I’m most interested in its Primark low-cost clothing division. Judging from the huge queues outside its British stores as Covid-19 lockdowns eased today, shopper appetite for fast fashion remains as strong as ever. This is a global phenomenon too, which Primark’s operations across Europe and in North America is well placed to exploit.

FTSE 100 (London Stock Exchange Share Index) on Gold Coin Stacks Isolated on White

One fly in the ointment for FTSE 100-listed ABF, however, is the rising importance of sustainability in consumers’ minds. A recent UBS report suggested that ‘throwaway fashion’ specialists could see sales fall up to 30% as shoppers choose to buy fewer garments to reduce their environmental impact. A UK share like ABF therefore may have to invest heavily to change its manufacturing practices and use more eco-friendly materials to stop revenues falling considerably.

Wrestle with this!

I think investing in the fast-growing video games market might prove to be a lucrative idea too. The industry was already the world’s fastest-growing home entertainment segment before Covid-19. And pandemic lockdowns have given growth rates an extra shot in the arm. According to Kantar Worldpanel, a staggering 600,000 households across Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK began playing on video games consoles last year.

That doesn’t count the large number of people who started playing recreational software on their PCs either. And it plays into the hands of Sumo Group, a UK share that provides creative development and co-development services for the games industry. Remember, though, that this business has a small client base, and so the loss of one or two contracts can have a significant impact on revenues.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares of Clipper Logistics and DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods, Clipper Logistics, and DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

See all posts by Royston Wild