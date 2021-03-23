1 passive income stock I’d buy before the Stocks & Shares ISA deadline
The Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching, and after April 5, any remaining ISA allowance will be lost. So to take advantage of the tax benefits, I must invest my spare capital before then. But the question is, where do I invest it? Fortunately, I’ve spotted one stock that looks like it could be an excellent source of reliable and consistent passive income. Let’s take a look.
Passive income for my Stocks and Shares ISA
When searching for dividend stocks, I always look at their track records to see whether the payments have been reliable. After all, there is no point in buying shares of a high-yielding business if that dividend is likely to be cut later.
This is how I stumbled across Devro (LSE:DVO). The company manufactures and sells collagen sausage casings. As unglamorous and boring as that sounds, it has proven to be an incredibly resilient business.
The pandemic created a challenging operating environment, and Devro’s Chinese facilities suffered continual disruptions. Yet despite this, the total revenue for the year only fell by 1%. And upon closer inspection, this drop appears to be linked to a slight decline in sausage prices rather than any problems with production volumes.
Devro is by no means a growth stock. But it’s certainly been acting like one lately. Over the last 12 months, the share price has increased by nearly 50%, rising far higher than its pre-pandemic levels. Combining that with an average annual 8% growth in dividends over the last 20 years makes Devro look like an excellent candidate for my Stocks and Shares ISA.
Risks to consider
Collagen is the primary ingredient in all of Devro’s products. It has established long-term contracts with specialised suppliers. But it is still exposed to potential supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. The ingredient currently represents around 20% of the firm’s operating expenses. Therefore even small increases in price could have a significant impact on profit margins.
The firm also has to comply with food and safety regulations across multiple countries. These are in place to protect the health of Devro’s customers. But any changes could result in restricted product movement between territories and introduce complications to the manufacturing process. If the company cannot keep up with changing standards or accidentally breaches them, it could lead to competitors taking advantage and stealing market share.
The bottom line
Despite the rising share price, Devro still offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield to its investors. That looks particularly enticing to me for my passive income portfolio, especially since the firm hasn’t cut or suspended any payments in over 20 years.
With the 2021 dividend already declared, and the demand for sausages not disappearing any time soon, I’m definitely considering adding the company to my Stocks and Shares ISA before the new tax year.
But it's not the only passive income stock that looks promising to me. Here is...
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Zaven Boyrazian does not own shares in Devro. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Devro. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.