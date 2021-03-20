The Motley Fool

The Ocado share price is down 30% in 6 months. 3 reasons I’d buy it now

Manika Premsingh | Saturday, 20th March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 e-grocer Ocado (LSE: OCDO) had a fantastic run in 2020. It saw strong sales growth and the Ocado share price had rallied 164% by September last year from the stock market crash. 

In the approximately six months since, however, its share price has fluctuated. It is now down by 30%, as the vaccine discoveries’ led bull run late last year made Covid-19 struck stocks more popular.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

But there are three reasons that I think the Ocado share price will still turn out to be a winner over time:

#1. A long-term investment 

The convenience of online shopping, whether for groceries, personal, or household goods, is unmatched. If we were unconvinced earlier, I reckon the one year of lockdowns has shown us otherwise. In other words, the pace of e-commerce adoption just accelerated.

The company’s 40% sales growth for the thirteen weeks to 28 February 2021 certainly seems to suggest so. 

#2. Sustained sales growth

And I do not think that this performance is a one-off either. The company’s revenues were growing even pre-pandemic, though in 2020 the growth accelerated as online deliveries became more popular.

Even after the pandemic, Ocado expects growth to continue, even if it is at a slower pace than last year. Importantly, the pandemic has been instrumental in gaining a customer base that would otherwise have taken longer to convince. It expects these customers to stay converts to grocery deliveries.

It is loss-making, to be sure, but I am not worried as long as it is growing fast. It has a share of around 15% in UK’s groceries, which is half that of market-leader Tesco’s share, suggesting that has the potential to make gains. Further, it is targeting international markets as well.

#3. Ocado share price is just right

As a loss-making stock, my preferred yardstick to compare shares, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is not applicable here. Instead, I considered the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which is at 6.4 times. 

This is actually lower than that for Flutter Entertainment at 6.7 times, another FTSE 100 stock that made big gains during 2020. It is, however, higher than the 4.9 times for AstraZeneca, which touched all-time highs last year. 

In other words, the Ocado share price is neither the most expensive nor the cheapest among comparable stocks. In fact, considering that it has fallen a fair bit in recent months, I am even more convinced it is a buy. 

What to watch out for

My one doubt about the future of the Ocado share price is with regards to its relatively recent partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S). M&S has seen stagnant to declining business in recent times. Unless Ocado plans to expand to more grocers or  grow its technology platform, I think this can slow it down going forward. 

What I would do about Ocado now

As it happens, Ocado does indeed plan to expand its technology solutions segment. Moreover, just like it switched over from being a delivery provider for Waitrose to M&S, perhaps it could switch again if the partnership is unviable. 

So far though, things look good for it. It is still a buy for me.

One stock for a post-Covid world...

Covid-19 is ripping the investment world in two…

Some companies have seen exploding cash-flows, soaring valuations and record results…

…Others are scrimping and suffering.

Entire industries look to be going extinct.

Such world-changing events may only happen once in a lifetime.

And it seems there’s no middle ground.

Financially, you’ll want to learn how to get positioned on the winning side.

That’s why our expert analysts have put together this special report.

If the pandemic has completely changed our lives forever, then they believe that this stock, hidden inside the tech-heavy NASDAQ, could be set for monstrous gains...

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this US stock… free of charge!

Manika Premsingh owns shares of AstraZeneca and Ocado Group. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of Flutter Entertainment. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Manika Premsingh