The Motley Fool

2 dirt-cheap shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years

Rupert Hargreaves | Monday, 8th March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Considering the improving outlook for the UK economy, I’ve been looking for dirt-cheap shares to add to my portfolio recently. I’m looking for stocks that I can buy and hold for a least the next decade, so I don’t have to worry about finding new investments.

Research also shows that buying and holding stocks can produce better returns in the long term, although this isn’t guaranteed. This strategy might not suit all investors. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Still, I’m comfortable with the level of risk involved with this kind of strategy. With that in mind, here are two dirt-cheap shares I’d buy with the view to holding them for the next decade.  

Dirt-cheap shares 

Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters (LSE: RWA) has reported a substantial decline in the demand for its services over the past year. As a result, investor sentiment towards the business has plunged. 

However, I’m willing to look past these short-term headwinds. I think there’ll always be a need for the recruitment services Robert Walters provides. And while the firm might have seen a drop off in demand over the past 12 months, I think this demand will return as the economy recovers. 

That’s why I’d buy the stock as part of a portfolio of dirt-cheap shares today. That said, this business isn’t without its risks. Recruitment is a highly cyclical business, as we’ve seen over the past 12 months. The company’s size will help it weather periods of uncertainty, but any reputational damage could destabilise the business.

As such, while I’d buy the stock to hold for the next decade, I plan to keep an eye on these challenges.

Property market growth

The UK property market is hugely important to the country’s economy. The market is highly cyclical, but some sections are more stable than others.

That’s why I’d buy LSL Property Services (LSE: LSL) as part of a portfolio of dirt-cheap shares today. This company provides a range of services for the property sector, including residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing and advice on mortgages and non-investment insurance products.

I think this could be one of the best ways to invest in the property sector, aside from buying a property directly.

After recent declines, shares in LSL are trading at a P/E of 9.7, based on City estimates for 2020. That’s compared to the market average of 16. Of course, these are just estimates at present, and there’s no guarantee the company will hit these targets. That’s one of the risks of investing here.

The corporation may also suffer if the UK property market takes a turn for the worst. Its diversification may help the business with uncertainty, but a sudden slump in house prices would almost certainly impact the company. 

I plan to keep an eye on these risks over the next few years. But despite the challenges the group faces, I’m incredibly optimistic about its long-term potential. That’s why I’d add the stock to my portfolio of dirt-cheap shares today.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Please to dirt cheap shares could be a attractive addition to any portfolio for the next decade has been looking for dirt cheap shares to add to his portfolio with the goal of holding the next 10 yearsThe Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves