The Motley Fool

The Cellular Goods share price slips. Is this Beckham-backed cannabis stock a buy?

Kirsteen Mackay | Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Cellular Goods (LSE:CBX) launched on the London Stock Exchange last week after a very successful initial public offering (IPO). It’s an early stage cannabis company potentially arriving at an opportune time. Fellow cannabis stocks Kanabo and MXC Pharmaceuticals also launched in London in recent weeks to an explosive response.

Cellular Goods is a public facing cannabinoid company backed by David Beckham. It launched on Friday at 19p a share, but has since fallen to 12p. In its pre-market placing it was oversubscribed by 13 times. I think this is due to rising enthusiasm and excitement in the growing cannabis arena, along with Beckham’s influence.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A £1bn industry

The cannabinoid field is massive and growing rapidly. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one type of cannabinoid gaining popularity as it’s used to treat a multitude of health conditions. This includes inflammation and pain relief as well as mental health issues and sleep. While we derive some CBD products directly from the cannabis plant, others are synthetically created in a lab. Cellular Goods intends to make synthetic CBD products focusing on skincare and athletic recovery.

The Centre for Medicinal Cannabis has found that 1,300,000 British consumers are already using CBD products. It also estimates that the market, which is showing double-digit growth, could be worth almost £1bn a year by 2025.

However, the company hasn’t yet produced any products, so its investors are purely pinning their hopes on the potential for success. It also doesn’t plan to announce any products before September, which is a long time for shareholders to patiently wait.

Powder of Cannabis (Drugs), Analysis of Cannabis in laboratory.

Synthetic cannabinoids

The company claims that making the products in a lab affords a level of scientific precision that avoids pesticides and a more sustainable product. But on a cellular level, they’re bio-identical to plant-based cannabinoids.

I think the future success of this company will come down to the quality of its products and the success of its marketing campaign. Beckham owns 5% of the company through his investment company, DB Ventures. His athletic background and high profile might help propel the brand if he’s involved in the marketing, but I would imagine that’s unlikely.

Should I buy shares in Cellular Goods?

At the moment, I’ve no plans to invest in Cellular Goods. I think it’s too early to gauge how the company will progress. And I think there’s already quite a lot of competition out there. Even FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco is making inroads into the CBD market.

It’s well known that the health, beauty, and sports supplements sector is thoroughly saturated. I understand the appeal of CBD products and many people advocate they’re a great help for painful conditions such as arthritis. Therefore, I think it certainly has a chance at success. But it seems quite a risky investment at this stage. And I think there are plenty of other exciting stocks I’d prefer to add to my portfolio.

For regular stock market investing ideas and help choosing the best shares to buy now, sign up to The Motley Fool today.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Kirsteen has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Kirsteen Mackay