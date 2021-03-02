The Motley Fool

How I’d start investing with just £50 a month in 2021

Conor Coyle | Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

I’m not a professional investor. As well as being a way to earn some extra income, it’s a hobby of mine to follow the stock market and the latest news.

Initially I was tempted by the potential returns I could get from a Stocks and Shares ISA. With interest rates at historic lows, savings accounts were becoming less and less worthwhile for me.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Many people have at least thought about buying stocks and shares, but often don’t know how to do it. Or they may think they need to have thousands to spare every month to make it worth their while.

I don’t see it that way. When I started investing, I put a small portion of my salary towards buying UK stocks and funds. This allowed me to see how the market and various investment platforms worked. When I could afford to, I gradually increased my my investments.

Here’s how I would start investing today with just £50 per month.

Index tracker funds

The first move I made towards investing in the stock market was through index tracker funds. If I was starting out again today with £50 a month, I think it would still make sense.

These funds track the performance of indexes such as the FTSE 100 in the UK or the S&P 500 in the US, so I wouldn’t need to actively pick individual companies to invest in.

According to a report from US investment bank Goldman Sachs, historically the average return of the US stock market over 10 years is 9.2%. Despite a major economic crisis as a result of the onset of Covid-19, the UK’s FTSE 100 has gained 10.5% in the last decade. 

Warren Buffett

Famed US investor Warren Buffett is a fan of this investing strategy. “By periodically investing in an index fund, the know-nothing investor can actually out-perform most investment professionals,” Buffett said in his book, The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.

Sure, some individual company shares are likely to generate far greater returns over a long-term period. But many won’t. Buying an index tracker fund also gives me a cross-section of the market, as opposed to concentrating my investment in one company, sector or commodity.

While I think that investing in these funds is a more risk-averse way of investing £50 a month in the stock market, it must be said that the value of my investment can always go down. Returns are never guaranteed in the stock market. The last 12 months more than ever have shown that global markets are fragile. The pandemic has shrunk the UK economy by almost 10%.

Another setback in the fight against Covid-19 could potentially lead to a major sell-off, as was seen in February and March 2020. The Footsie lost around 35% of its entire value in just two months at that time.

However, my opinion is that while these global events can hurt the market, I ultimately invest for the long term. When I buy funds or stocks I aim to hold for at least five years or longer to dilute the impact of short-term crashes. That’s why I’d start investing £50 a month in index tracker funds.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

conorcoyle has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Conor Coyle