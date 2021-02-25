The Lloyds share price: would I buy the stock today?
The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price hasn’t had a pleasant time of late. If I’d bought shares of the bank five years ago, I’d have lost around 38% of my investment.
The performance doesn’t seem great when you look over the last three years (-43%) and over the last year (-29%) either.
Despite that, the FTSE 100 bank has rallied in recent months, leading some investors to believe that the shares could be ripe for a long-term recovery.
I don’t own shares in the company right now, but I’m often tempted by a value opportunity when shares fall significantly over a period of time. So does the Lloyds share price represent a buying opportunity for me right now?
Falling profits
Lloyds’ annual earnings report was released earlier this week. The headline stats didn’t make for great reading for investors. Annual pre-tax profits were 72% lower, falling to £1.2bn. The bank said the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic was the biggest contributing factor to the drop.
It also said impairment charges increased to £4.2bn as a result of the pandemic. Impairment is the permanent reduction in value of an asset. This is often caused by an unexpected event or a change in consumer demand.
Outgoing CEO António Horta-Osório didn’t hide the difficulties facing the business. “Significant uncertainties remain, specifically relating to the pandemic and the speed and efficacy of the vaccination programme,” he said.
Economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, as well as Brexit, appear to have held profits back for Lloyds in recent times, and the share price has faltered as a result of that.
While news of the vaccine programme may be positive, the indications are that the economic hangover of the pandemic could remain for quite a while. Interest rates are at record lows and there’s little indication that they will be heading upwards any time soon.
Upside
It’s not all bad news for the Lloyds share price though. As part of the earnings announcement, it said that it would be reinstating its dividend to 0.57p a share, so it could resume a “progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy”.
The payment was the maximum allowed by the Bank of England in order to protect the balance sheets of those in the sector. The fact that Lloyds was confident enough to pay out the maximum possible dividend is encouraging for potential investors.
As the UK’s largest mortgage lender, the bank is still seeing growth in its mortgage and deposit revenues with the property market remaining strong.
Analysts have been confident that the share price can return to growth. Citi brokers have recommended ‘buy’ on the shares, citing expected positive earnings momentum and large capital returns in the second half of 2021 for UK domestic banks.
But I still see too much risk to buying Lloyds shares right now. There are just too many uncertainties right now regarding how the economy and interest rates will recover post-Covid. That’s why I won’t be adding the shares to my portfolio at the moment.
One stock for a post-Covid world...
Covid-19 is ripping the investment world in two…
Some companies have seen exploding cash-flows, soaring valuations and record results…
…Others are scrimping and suffering.
Entire industries look to be going extinct.
Such world-changing events may only happen once in a lifetime.
And it seems there’s no middle ground.
Financially, you’ll want to learn how to get positioned on the winning side.
That’s why our expert analysts have put together this special report.
If the pandemic has completely changed our lives forever, then they believe that this stock, hidden inside the tech-heavy NASDAQ, could be set for monstrous gains...
Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this US stock… free of charge!
conorcoyle has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.