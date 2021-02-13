The Motley Fool

I think these are 3 of the best UK shares I could buy this decade!

Royston Wild | Saturday, 13th February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been looking for top UK shares to buy in 2021. Here are three I think could make me money in my Stocks and Shares ISA during the next 10 years:

#1: Investing in the low-carbon future

The worsening climate crisis is prompting global legislators to get their skates on to reduce carbon emissions. And I believe this provides ample investment opportunities for UK share investors. I can invest in platinum miners, for example, whose material is used in catalytic converters. I can buy shares in investment companies which build wind farms, too. Or I can invest in businesses that make parts for energy storage technology at solar power plants. In truth, the list is vast.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

One green UK share on my watchlist today is Velocys (LSE: VLS). This company turns household waste and forest residues into biofuels that are used in heavy goods transport and air travel. A word of warning, though: Covid-19 lockdowns and their impact on aviation traffic, allied with the impact of restrictions on broader economic conditions, could deal some damage to Velocys’s profits column in the near term.

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.

#2: Another green machine

Speaking of green shares, I think TI Fluid Systems (LSE: TIFS) is another top UK stock to buy for the 2020s. This is because it manufactures fluid-carrying systems that are used in cars. Electric vehicles require much more of this sort of hardware, and sales of these low-carbon vehicles are shooting through the roof. Global sales of cars using electric technology soared 43% in 2020 to more than 3m units.

A word of warning, though. Price is still a barrier when it comes to purchasing an electric-based vehicle, of course. A prolonged pandemic, and a subsequent long downturn in the global economy, therefore, could damage sales of these cleaner cars in the short-to-medium term. This could deal a significant blow to TI Fluid Systems’s bright growth outlook. City analysts are expecting a 300% rise in annual profits in 2021, but forecasts can change. And a sharp share price correction could follow as a result.

#3: A top UK tech share

The number of cyber attacks has ballooned over the past decade. And the events of 2020 have widened the scope for hackers and fraudsters to have a field day in the future. The pandemic, for instance, has lit a fire under the online shopping segment and the number of people who choose to work from home.

This provides UK shares that provide cybersecurity to companies and individuals with ample revenues opportunities. Stocks like Avast (LSE: AVST), which provides protection in the home, at the workplace, and to mobile and broadband network providers too. Investors need to be remember, though, that hackers are becoming more and more sophisticated, and particularly as state-sponsored activity is on the rise. A high-profile failure of Avast’s systems could deal a hammer blow to the take-up of its products, and to its share price as a result.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Avast Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Royston Wild