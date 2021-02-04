The Motley Fool

FTSE 100 stocks: a UK share I think could TREBLE my money during the new bull market

Royston Wild | Thursday, 4th February, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m not going to dispute that the global economic outlook remains laden with hurdles as we edge further into 2021. The near-term profits picture for a great many UK shares remains as clear as mud.

The economic rebound is linked directly to the battle against Covid-19, of course. So it’s no surprise that investor appetite for UK shares remains in the doldrums as news of virus variants — and evidence that they might be immune to some vaccines — has tempered hopes over mass vaccination rollouts.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Could UK share prices treble again?

All that said, I’ve not been put off from continuing to invest in my Stocks and Shares ISA. I take a long-term view when it comes to buying and owning UK shares. And I believe there are plenty of quality stocks out there that will recover strongly from the Covid-19 crisis. I reckon the ones I’ve bought over the past year will soar during the new bull market too.

Remember that UK share prices rocketed in the decade following the last major economic catastrophe. Stock markets collapsed as the banking crisis unfolded and the huge debt levels of advanced economies came into focus. However, they soared during the following 10 years as economic conditions recovered and corporate profits bounced back. In the nine years to 2018 the FTSE 250 trebled in value while the FTSE 100 more than doubled.

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

I’m building my shares portfolio in the hope that the companies I bought following the 2020 stock market crash will also balloon in value in this new decade. Ashtead Group (LSE: AHT) is one UK share I fully expect to deliver delicious returns through to 2030 at least.

A FTSE 100 cracker

Rental equipment giant Ashtead was one of the standout performers of the 2010s. And it’s a FTSE 100 share I’m pleased to say I already own in my ISA. The company soared more than 2,800% in value during the last decade as the construction sector roared back into life. The combination of huge organic investment and acquisition activity that Ashtead embarked on to build its market share around that time went some way to delivering titanic shareholder returns too.

I’m backing this UK share to rip higher again during this new decade as well. It still has a nose for aggressive M&A action and has the financial firepower to follow through. Steps to build its fleet size and its geographic exposure helped drive Ashtead’s US market share to a whopping 10% in 2020 from 4% a decade earlier.

A lumpy economic recovery might damage Ashtead’s profits generation during the next few years. A stunted rebound would damage equipment demand from the construction industry and other cyclical sectors. But I believe this threat is fairly priced into the company’s share price today. City analysts reckon earnings here will soar 22% in this fiscal year (to April 2022). And this leaves it trading on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 1. Bear in mind, though, that profits forecasts could change based on future developments and can’t be relied on.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares of Ashtead Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Royston Wild