The Motley Fool

2 FTSE 100 stocks that outperformed the Footsie in the last 3 months

Jay Yao | Thursday, 28th January, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Pandemic stricken 2020 was a terrible year for the oil and gas sector in many respects. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices actually went negative for the first time in history. Because of the pandemic, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) cut its dividend for the first time since World War II.

Since late October, the Footsie has advanced around 15%. The rise reflects investor optimism about Covid-19 vaccines, the outcome of US election, and the Brexit deal. The oil and gas sector has been making something of a resurgence in the same period. Here’s a closer look at two FTSE 100 energy companies that have handily beaten the index.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

FTSE 100 stock: BP

FTSE 100 stock BP (LSE:BP) has surged around 50% over the past three months.

Although the primary reason for the surge is likely due to higher Brent crude prices, I think there are also other potential reasons for the stock’s rise. For example, management cut a lot of costs in response to the pandemic, making BP a leaner and arguably more efficient company.

The strength of its convenience and mobility business also gives BP valuable diversification away from its hydrocarbon business. According to BP’s Q3 2020 transcript, the business, which sells  coffee and groceries among other things, brought in around $5bn in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amoritisation (EBITDA) in 2019, with pretty decent returns on capital over time.

BP’s convenience and mobility business also has pretty attractive growth potential according to many estimates. Indeed, BP’s head of customers and products, Emma Delaney, said last year, “We believe we can more than offset the impact of fuel volume declines in established markets to 2030 through growth in convenience“.

For BP to do well, however, management will need to execute their strategic plans well. If the execution isn’t there or if oil prices decline meaningfully, I think BP shares could decline.

Royal Dutch Shell

FTSE 100 stock Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) shares have surged over 50% in the last three months, making it one of the best performing supermajors over that time.

Like BP, I think Royal Dutch Shell shares mainly rose due to higher Brent prices since late October. With higher oil prices, Royal Dutch Shell has more cash flow to pay down debt or to do other things.

Like its fellow British oil giant, Royal Dutch Shell also has a pretty sizeable convenience business that offers diversification. According to the Wall Street Journal, Royal Dutch Shell has around 45,000 branded retail sites already in its network and plans to add 10,000 more in the next five years. With the right execution, there could be demand for such locations given people simply needing a convenient place to buy snacks or coffee while they charge their electric vehicle or fill up a gas one.

As with BP, I reckon Royal Dutch Shell management will need to step carefully for the stock to do well. If the company struggles with its green transition, oil prices decline meaningfully, or results miss expectations, the stock could lag.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Jay Yao has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Jay Yao