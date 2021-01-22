3 UK shares I’d buy in an ISA to get rich and retire early!

I’ve been looking for UK shares to buy in 2021. Here are three stocks I’d happily buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA today. I’d then watch them grow and reinvest my dividends to take advantage of the power of compounding and build a large nest egg.

#1: A UK tech share on my watchlist

Getting in on the information technology train could pay off big time in a post-pandemic landscape. Businesses around the globe have accelerated their investment in digitalisation in response to trends like growing e-commerce activity and the rise of homeworking. It’s a trend that looks set to run and run as technology improves.

I would invest in UK shares like Redcentric to hopefully make money from this phenomenon. The business provides network and cloud services that are essential to the execution of flexible working models. City analysts reckon the company’s annual earnings will soar 46% in the current fiscal year. This leaves it trading on a bargain forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

UBS analysts reckon the public cloud market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20% to 2024. I’d expect Redcentric to deliver strong and sustained profits expansion as a result.

#2: A top stock that sits in my ISA today

I’m also expecting big things from brickmaker Ibstock (LSE: IBST) in the 2020s as housebuilding activity picks up. This week it celebrated the “robust” state of the market, which is underpinned by “a structural deficit of housing, low interest rates, and government policy, which is supportive of the role the construction sector will play in the UK economic recovery.”

Prior to Covid-19, the British government set out a target to create 300,000 new homes a year by the middle of the decade. Clearly Ibstock’s products will be essential in helping it to meet this target. City analysts reckon strong build rates will help the UK share to rocket 178% year on year in 2021. And this leaves it trading on an ultra-low forward PEG ratio of 0.1. I already own this stock in my ISA. At current prices I’m tempted to load up with some more of it too.

#3: Going green

Green energy continues to gain importance as global governments take steps to fight the climate crisis. One way that I can play this theme is by buying stock in Greencoat Renewables (LSE: GRP). This business operates wind farms the length and breadth of Ireland along with a small handful of assets in mainland Europe.

Two years ago, the Irish government announced plans to generate 70% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. This naturally gives Greencoat significant profits opportunities in its core territory. The prospect of ongoing M&A should give investors reason for further excitement too.

City analysts reckon the energy giant will record a 6% earnings rise this year, leaving it on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16 times. Okay, this doesn’t offer heart-stopping value on paper. But a 5.2% dividend yield makes this UK share an attractive buy for me right now.