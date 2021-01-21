Stock market crash: 3 cheap UK shares I’d buy today in an ISA to TREBLE my money

Has there ever been a better time to buy UK shares than the present? I certainly don’t believe there’s been a greater opportunity to get rich through stock investing in the past decade.

I’ll put aside any fears I have over Covid-19 and its impact on the economic recovery for a second. And park my concerns over Brexit, rising trade tensions, and any other geopolitical and macroeconomic issues that might be affecting my investing appetite too. If I take a long-term view of buying and owning UK shares, they shouldn’t dent my desire to build a winning shares portfolio.

History shows us that issues like pandemics, trade battles, even wars, provide only temporary setbacks to stock market growth. UK share prices always come roaring back from crises that seem to stop the world from turning. They did following the 2007-08 financial catastrophe that sank major Wall Street banks. They will again this time around too.

3 UK shares on my ISA shopping list

I’ve kept buying UK shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA despite the Covid-19 crisis. I reckon I’ll make a mint as they boom in value during the inevitable bull market. I’m reminded of the stunning performance of the FTSE 250 between 2009 and 2018 when the index more than TREBLED in value.

Here are three more cheap UK shares I’m thinking of buying for my ISA today. I believe they could rocket like the FTSE 250 did during the next decade too:

’s share price to fly during the 2020s as e-commerce volumes go from strength to strength. The experts at Statista, for example, reckon global online sales will soar from $4.2trn in 2020 to $6.5trn in the next few years. This provides an illustration of the huge profits potential that couriers have. This particular UK share trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.9 today. I think it’s too cheap to miss. Precious metals producer Sylvania Platinum ’s shares could also balloon over the next decade. Investment demand for platinum group metals (PGMs) is likely to remain strong as low interest rates fan inflationary fears. Meanwhile, recovering economic conditions will light a fire under metals demand from industry, and particularly from the automotive industry. Sylvania trades on a rock-bottom PEG ratio of 0.1 for this year.

’s shares could also balloon over the next decade. Investment demand for platinum group metals (PGMs) is likely to remain strong as low interest rates fan inflationary fears. Meanwhile, recovering economic conditions will light a fire under metals demand from industry, and particularly from the automotive industry. Sylvania trades on a rock-bottom PEG ratio of 0.1 for this year. I believe ITV’s low PEG multiple of 0.9 for 2021 merits serious attention too. I’m expecting the broadcaster’s share price to soar as its vast investment in digital pays off. Investors in this UK share can also expect profits to steadily soar as advertising spending recovers across the coming decade.

Buying cheap shares after the market crash

ITV et al are just three of the mega-cheap UK shares I’m thinking of buying for my ISA today. There are many, many more top stocks that remain too cheap to miss after 2020’s stock market crash. And The Motley Fool’s huge library of free and exclusive wealth reports can help you discover them and get extremely rich.