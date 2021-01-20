The Motley Fool

I’d forget the Rolls-Royce share price! This FTSE 100 stock is one of my top picks

Jabran Khan | Wednesday, 20th January, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Rolls Royce (LSE:RR) share price plummeted further in 2020. Much has been written about the FTSE 100 aero-engine and luxury car manufacturer and its investment viability for the future.

Rolls-Royce share price woes

The Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn deepened Rolls-Royce’s woes. With restrictions on travel, the aviation industry has plunged into ruin, in turn affecting the aero-engine arm of RR’s business, which is its primary earner. RR has been struggling with increasing debt, and at the back end of 2020 announced a rights issue to generate cash flow. It also announced 1,400 jobs would be cut from its aerospace division. We are currently in a third lockdown and despite a vaccine being rolled out I am not confident of RR’s recovery prospects just yet. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The Rolls-Royce share price fell more than 50% overall in 2020. At current levels, RR shares can be picked up for close to 100p per share. Forecasted net debt for the end of 2020 stood close to £3.5bn and this is a major concern for me. It is reported that the aviation industry may need the next half a decade to recover from the 2020 downturn. If you couple that slow recovery and RR’s debt levels, I would rather invest my hard earned money elsewhere for a chance of a better return quicker.

FTSE 100 opportunity

Just Eat (LSE:JET) has benefitted from the pandemic and lockdowns which have forced many to stay indoors. Prior to the pandemic, it is reported that between 2008 and 2018 there was an increase of over 500% in UK food orders made online. Between 2011 and 2018, Just Eat saw orders increase from 13.9m to 221m, an increase of almost 1,500%.

Online takeaway is not a new business but JET has strategically navigated atop a tricky industry with many players. Just Eat has consistently invested heavily in its delivery network and technology capabilities to fend off competitors. In addition to that it has regularly made shrewd acquisitions. Forbes estimates the food delivery industry could be worth a staggering $200bn by 2025 and is thriving. This is unlike the aviation industry which is currently crushing the Rolls-Royce share price.

Impressive results and my verdict

JET released a Q4 trading update last week. The fourth quarter marked a third consecutive quarter of growth and order growth of 58% in the UK alone. Delivery orders increased nearly five-fold compared to the same period in 2019. JET expects an over-50% increase in revenue for the year.

JET shares are currently trading at close to 7,900p per share. This is a 43% increase from the market crash bottom of 5,500p back in March 2020. It has recovered well and I believe this trend will continue. Analysts believe JE will record earnings growth of nearly 25% in 2021 and profits will be close to double too.

I would rather invest my cash in JET shares and forget about the Rolls-Royce share price. I’m confident that JET will thrive post-pandemic too. It has a great track record of acquisitions and has a worldwide reach operating in many countries. It also continues to invest heavily in operations aside from acquisitions, which bodes well in my opinion.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Jabran Khan