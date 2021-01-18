The Motley Fool

The EQTEC share price has surged! Does this growth stock have further to fly?

Kirsteen Mackay | Monday, 18th January, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

EQTEC (LSE:EQT) is an energy company listed on the FTSE All Share AIM index. It’s a micro-cap growth stock with a market capitalisation of £168m. As such, it’s a stock with considerable risk and share price volatility. Nevertheless, it’s one that’s garnering increased interest from potential shareholders and I’m keen to discover why.

First and foremost, it’s operating in line with the green revolution — turning waste into clean energy. That’s enough to generate considerable interest. The question is, does it have what it takes to provide growth, value and profitability to shareholders?

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A meeting of energy and tech

It’s essentially an energy company that has developed the technology to generate safe, clean energy from 50 varieties of feedstock, including agricultural, industrial waste, biomass and plastics. EQTEC does this through the process of advanced gasification. This includes sourcing waste olive oil or biomass and converting it to green energy. It then licenses and sells its technology to a variety of industries involved in sustainable waste elimination and green energy infrastructure. The company also supplies gasification reactors, equipment and design expertise. Sometimes it invests in projects for an equity return too.

A stock price graph showing growth over time, possibly in FTSE 100

Projects in the pipeline

EQTEC has several projects in the pipeline for the year ahead. Its latest deal is with private Greek construction firm Nobilis Pro Energy to develop waste gasification projects. It will use this small project as a template for future work. And EQTEC’s CEO David Palumbo believes this could be repeated five to 10 times in the next two years.

In the UK, EQTEC operates much bigger projects, namely the Deeside RDF project in Wales, the Southport Hybrid Energy Park Project and the Billingham Energy waste gasification and power plant. These require stakeholder capital and considerable oversight. While these are excellent long-term plays, the company is enjoying pursuing smaller projects abroad. This is because they’re easier to get up and running and give EQTEC an excellent opportunity to prove its ability in a shorter timescale.

To this end, the German project is an excellent win because it can set the ball rolling for more opportunities. EQTEC also operates in the US, where it’s making good progress despite several headwinds.

EQTEC share price volatility

Back in 2013, the share price was at 31p. It’s now below 3p, but 2020 saw it rising 1,423%. It’s fallen 13% in January though.

Boris Johnson has stated his intention to take a firm stance on transforming the UK into a green and sustainable powerhouse. Meanwhile, the Biden administration in the US is also kick-starting a massive green movement. There are several external factors giving weight to this growth stock, and its flourishing pipeline of work is very promising. Biomass gasification across Europe is surging and opportunities abound.

Until EQTEC proves itself, it remains a highly speculative investment with extreme share price volatility. Yet, I think it looks like it’s in the right place at the right time and its share price could see considerable upside in the coming year. I’m tempted to invest a small amount but realise there’s considerable risk in a stock like this. It doesn’t have a history of paying dividends, so this is purely a growth stock and not an income play.

For regular Motley Fool stock market investing ideas and help with choosing the best UK growth stocks to buy now, sign up to the Motley Fool today.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Kirsteen has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Kirsteen Mackay