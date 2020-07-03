These 3 FTSE 100 shares are surging! I reckon they could help you get rich and retire early

Market confidence remains fragile and the threat of another stock market crash is very real. That’s not to say that share investors need to pull up the drawbridge and stop building their stock portfolios, though. There’s far too many great FTSE 100 stocks to buy to justify that.

There’s been a broad range of UK shares that have rocketed in value since the initial crash. But a great many of these remain terrific dip buys despite this recent strength. Here I’ll look at four FTSE 100 stocks I’m personally thinking of adding – or adding more of – to my own Stocks and Shares ISA.

One FTSE 100 favourite

GVC Holdings was one of the FTSE 100’s best performers during the second quarter. The gambling giant jumped 32% in value between April and June as sports events began returning from Covid-19 lockdowns and punters started putting bets down again.

I like GVC’s investment case a lot. It’s a share that I expect to continue rising in value over the long term following its game-changing expansion into the US last year. Revenues have been soaring across all its territories of late, in fact, thanks in large part to the strength of its online operations where user numbers are booming. A report from Grand View Research suggests that the online gambling market will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between now and 2027. GVC is a great way to ride this trend.

My hero!

Ashtead Group is a high-quality FTSE 100 share that I myself own. Its share price rocketed 54% in the three months to June, meaning it’s claimed back all of the ground it lost in the stock market crash that began in late February.

The business rents out construction equipment all over the globe and was one of the best-performing stocks of the 2010s. Ashtead’s galloping share price in recent times pays testament to the huge efforts its made to build its market share through aggressive M&A action. It’s a drive that should help it continue to grow earnings in what promises to be a difficult few years for its major markets. It should pave the way for exceptional profits growth further out, too.

Another fashionable FTSE 100 share

I’m confident that JD Sports Fashion will continue to record excellent profits growth despite what promises to be a tough time for the broader retail sector. This FTSE 100 stock specialises in the so-called athleisure fashion segment and data shows that this is the fastest growing part of the clothing market. Studies in fact suggest that sports leisure sales will rise at a CAGR of almost 7% through to 2026.

This isn’t the only reason why JD Sports is a top buy today. Thanks to the robust relationships it’s built with some of the world’s biggest sportswear manufacturers it stocks cutting-edge ranges that can’t be found elsewhere. This gives it a significant advantage over most of its competitors and should continue driving profits through the roof. This FTSE 100 stock rose 36% in value during quarter two and I expect its shares to remain in high demand.