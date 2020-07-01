The Motley Fool

Saved money over lockdown? Here’s how to build your wealth now

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Wednesday, 1st July, 2020

Image source: Getty Images.

2020 has been a tough year for many Britons financially. As a result of coronavirus lockdowns, millions of people have either been furloughed and taken pay cuts, or lost their jobs completely. However, there are some people that have actually been able to save far more money during lockdown.

With spending opportunities reduced significantly, many of those who are still in full-time employment have found themselves with more money to save each month.

This is reflected in recent data from the Bank of England (BoE) which shows that households’ deposits increased by a record £25.6bn in May (following strong increases in April and March). That compares to a pre-Covid-19 six-month average of around £5bn per month.

If you’ve saved money over lockdown, that’s great news. But what do you do with it now?

Where to invest savings now

Assuming you’ve already paid off any high-interest-rate debt and sorted an emergency fund, it could be a good idea to invest your savings for the future.

Leave all your savings in a bank account or a Cash ISA and it won’t get you very far. According to the BoE, the effective interest rate on new time deposits was just 0.87% in May. That’s a truly abysmal rate of interest. If you’re earning that kind of interest rate on your money over the long term, you’re only going to go backwards in real terms (i.e. once inflation is factored in).

Invest your money in the stock market, however, and there’s a good chance you’ll build your wealth up over time. Historically, the stock market has delivered returns of around 7-10% per year, on average, over the long run, which is an excellent return. That’s well above the long-term rate of inflation, and far higher than the returns from savings accounts.

Investing has never been easier

Investing in the stock market is incredibly easy these days. Open an account with a reputable provider, such as Hargreaves Lansdown or Interactive Investor, and you can literally be investing within minutes.

My advice would be to open a tax-efficient account, such as Stocks & Shares ISA (where all gains are tax-free), or perhaps even a Lifetime ISA if you’re under 40 (this comes with 25% bonuses on contributions but has restrictions on withdrawals). Then start building a diversified portfolio that contains a mix of UK and international stocks.

Build your wealth

If you don’t want to worry about picking stocks yourself, funds can be a great way to invest in the stock market. One of my favourites is Fundsmith Equity. This is a global equity fund that’s returned about 50% over the last three years. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment trusts can also help you get diversified exposure to the stock market with minimal hassle.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind doing a bit of research yourself, consider picking your own stocks. This approach to investing can be higher risk. But it can also generate higher returns. For example, had you invested £2,000 in online fashion retailer Boohoo five years ago, that money would now be worth around £30,000.

Just make sure you think long-term. In the short term, the stock market can be volatile. It’s important to be aware of the risks. In the long run, however, stocks tend to produce fantastic returns for investors.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Hargreaves Lansdown and Boohoo and has a position in the Fundsmith Equity fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA