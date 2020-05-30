3 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for my ISA and never sell

The recent stock market crash leaves plenty of British blue-chips looking shockingly oversold. I consider B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME) from the FTSE 250 to be one of these. Sure, its share price has recovered from the three-and-a-quarter-year lows ploughed in March. But it still remains 10% lower from levels recorded at the turn of the year.

It doesn’t matter that the Covid-19 outbreak forced the business to shutter dozens of its stores. Economic conditions are becoming more difficult and this is likely to play into the hands of this low-cost retailer. Fresh trading details released last week showed like-for-like sales rocketed 23% in the eight weeks following the end of March.

But let’s face facts. We all love a bargain, and Aldi and Lidl have changed the retail landscape all over the globe. Shoppers now demand more and more for their money, and this is why I reckon B&M is a share to buy today and hold for all time.

Another FTSE 250 hero

I’d also happily load up on Avon Rubber shares today. Defence companies are classic safe havens for tough economic times like these. But this particular FTSE 250 operator is in great shape as demand for its hi-tech masks and body armour ignites.

The company sells its product all over the globe but it enjoys particularly strong order levels from the US Department of Defense. This bodes well as the threat of a new ‘Cold War’ between East and West bubbles. In a sign of its bright profits outlook, Avon Rubber hiked its interim dividend 30% this month. This is a share well placed to successfully traverse the upcoming economic downturn.

Big and beautiful

Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE: BBOX) is another wise buy from the FTSE 250 today. Sure, it might not have lit a fire under the half-term dividend like Avon Rubber. But its April decision to continue paying quarterly dividends illustrates the resilience of its operations.

The business — which owns and operates so-called big box logistics hubs and warehouses — tends to let its sites out to blue-chip companies. Amazon, Tesco and Unilever are just a few of the mega entities on its books. Clearly, these are the sort of tenants who have the financial strength to ride out any downturn in economic conditions and so to keep on paying their rents to Tritax Big Box.

Don’t just think of the FTSE 250 firm as a brilliant buy on the back of its proven resilience though. I’ve written extensively on how the coronavirus will boost the already-impressive growth of the e-commerce sector. This is a phenomenon that obviously boosts the long-term profits outlook for Tritax Big Box too. It also stands to gain as retailers and fast-moving consumer goods producers steadily move towards automation.