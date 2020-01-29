Urgent! I’d look to retire early with these two FTSE 250 stocks

Are you happy to retire at 65?

If you are enjoying your job enough to carry on until you can draw the State Pension – or beyond – that’s excellent news. To have found work that’s meaningful and enjoyable seems to be a rarity at the moment, with job satisfaction on the decline.

According to a survey conducted in 2019 of 1,100 workers by Mercer Human Resource Consulting, only 64% of UK workers were satisfied with their jobs. This figure represented a 10% drop from when the survey was last conducted, three years earlier.

If you do want to retire early, looking at stocks within the FTSE 250 could be the answer.

The index sits below the FTSE 100, and consists of the UK’s next largest listed companies. I think some of these businesses might return growth for those willing to invest, and could help you achieve your goal of retiring early.

Let’s take a look.

Greggs

Over the past year, the Greggs (LSE: GRG) share price has been performing well, rising by 45%.

From its roots as a traditional bakery, you’ll no doubt have heard about Greggs branching out to vegan options. Its vegan sausage roll hit the headlines, moving the company beyond its corner-stone meat-based product market.

There are further signs that Greggs is moving with the times. It has recently decided to partner with Just Eat to exclusively offer its products to customers. Fellow-Fool, Karl Loomes, notes that the business is also trialling electronic pads, providing a ‘click and collect’ solution.

The fact that Greggs is moving forward in this way can only be a good thing for investors. The company is built around products that people like, but is willing to add different goods to its line as customers’ tastes change. Greggs success is evidenced in its sales, which have continued to grow.

Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30, and with a prospective dividend yield of just 1.5%, some might think the shares are a little bit pricey. But with growing sales, and management’s willingness to adapt to the times, I think it’s worth taking a slice of the pie.

Games Workshop

Another FTSE 250 share I like is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). Harvey Jones has noted that in five years, with its past growth of 1,275%, this stock would have turned £10,000 into £127,500.

Surely, with these staggering returns, the company has now exhausted its possibility of further growth?

It doesn’t seem like it.

In its half-year report, the maker of Warhammer stated that its revenue, profits, and dividend yield were up.

Games Workshop has a strong high-street presence, and has continued to build a loyal customer base around its product. I believe this gives the business a competitive edge against its rivals.

The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30, and a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

The share price may seem high and the dividend yield low. However, I believe that with its position in the market and growth prospects, this share could help you retire early.