4 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d consider buying in November

As we get ready to welcome November, I’d like to discuss four FTSE 100 shares with robust dividend yields that are likely to do well in the coming months.

British Land

This commercial property REIT owns a diverse portfolio of shopping centres around the country as well as large London office property.

Since the Brexit referendum of June 2016, shares in British Land have suffered considerably. Fears over the ‘death of retail’ have also adversely affected investor sentiment. However, since mid-August the stock price has gone up about 30%, and it is currently hovering around 610p.

The dividend yield stands at a respectable 5.05%. When the group announced full-year 2019 results earlier in May, the board proposed a fiscal 2020 dividend increase of 3%.

Our readers may be interested to know that the company pays quarterly dividends and that the next payment will be on 8 November to shareholders on the register at close of business on 4 October.

Legal & General Group

Warren Buffett is a big fan of financial services and especially insurance companies. If you also believe that these stocks should belong in a diversified portfolio, then you may want to study the fundamentals of Legal & General Group.

The company offers a range of products and services including lifetime mortgages, pensions, annuities, life assurance, and general insurance.

Over the past two years, uncertainties arising from the US-China trade dispute and Brexit have clearly impacted markets and made the group’s share price volatile. Yet in mid-October, it reached a recent high of 275.4p.

With a current dividend yield of 6.07%, the stock is likely to appeal to many passive income seekers. On 26 September, the group paid the 2019 interim dividend.

Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser is a multinational fast-moving consumer goods company that produces health, hygiene, and home products.

On 22 October, the group released its third-quarter 2019 trading update and lowered its revenue outlook for the full-year 2019. Needless to say, investors raised eyebrows and the share price suffered.

Yet the firm operates in a defensive sector and the company has many high-growth brands that are also market leaders. Therefore, I am still optimistic that management will be able to address many of the current challenges successfully.

If you are a contrarian investor who may regard this recent decline in the stock as an opportunity to buy into the shares, then you may also want to know that the dividend yield stands at 2.97%.

Vodafone

Telecommunications companies have traditionally been seen as relatively safe dividend investments. One such income-investor favourite over the years has been Vodafone.

But in 2018, if you had included Vodafone in a portfolio, although the stock would have generated excellent dividend income, you would have seen the share price fall by 35%. The stock’s 2019 performance has been better, as year-to-date the shares are up about 6%. Most of the gains have come in the second half of the year.

Globally, the group offers telecom services to about 550m customers. It also manages several 5G initiatives in the UK and the rest of Europe.

I see its growth prospects improving as revenue and free cash flow levels are increasing, making the shares attractive for long-term investors.

Despite a cut to the dividend earlier in the year, the yield is still 5%. The shares are expected to go ex-dividend in late November with a payment due date of February 2020.