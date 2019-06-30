Have £2,000 to spend? I think these 5% dividend yields could make you rich

What is clear is conditions further north of the UK are absolutely blistering. Indeed, recent research from estate agent Aberdein Considine showed home sales hit an 11-year high in the first quarter of 2019, with £3.4bn worth of property changing hands in the period.

Springfield Properties is no flash in the pan. I’ve spoken time and again about how strong the UK property market is in spite of concerns over how strong homebuyer activity will be after Brexit. Admittedly though, the overall picture would be even stronger if it weren’t for tougher conditions in London and the South East.

What is clear is conditions further north of the UK are absolutely blistering. Indeed, recent research from estate agent Aberdein Considine showed home sales hit an 11-year high in the first quarter of 2019, with £3.4bn worth of property changing hands in the period.

Springfield, which specialises in home construction north of the border, is well placed to capitalise on these ripe conditions then, and particularly as it jump-starts production levels in the region. I consider then, the 4.9%-yielder to be one terrific dividend stock to load up on today.

6%+ yields!

I extend my sense of optimism to Stagecoach Group too, even if the market isn’t exactly bullish right now.

The transport giant’s not had the best of it of late, what with being disqualified by the Department of Transport from running for three rail franchises in the UK. Stagecoach has since launched legal action against the decision. But irrespective of how this goes, I reckon the FTSE 250 firm’s a great buy at current rock-bottom prices as signs of stabilising profits across its other divisions suggests a possible surge in share picker appetite. Oh, and right now, Stagecoach carries a huge 6.7% forward dividend yield too.

Film favourite

Why not grab a slice of Cineworld Group while you’re at it? I own some of the picturehouse chain, and recent share price falls — drops which currently leave the FTSE 250 operator dealing at its cheapest for 2019 — are tempting me to leap in and grab some more. At current prices, it carries a bulky forward dividend yield of 4.4% too.

I was very recently lauding the business on the back of moviegoers’s addiction to the cinematic pyrotechnics offered up by Tinseltown. So you can imagine my reaction to news that the fourth instalment of Disney’s Toy Story enjoyed record box office takings for any animated film in its opening weekend last week.

Cineworld’s bottom line looks poised to go from strength to strength then, helped by its recent entry into the gigantic US market.

An unsung hero

If you don’t fancy a piece of any of the shares described above, then perhaps I can tempt you with Bank of Georgia instead?

The payout yield here for 2019 sits at a mammoth 5.5% and there’s a good chance it should remain a great dividend payer for many years to come. Why? The rate at which profit is growing at the Eurasian banking colossus, underpinned by the eye-popping performance of the Georgian economy (GDP soared 5.1% in April, most recent figures showed).

I certainly believe Bank of Georgia’s a better buy that Lloyds, Barclays and the rest of London’s quoted UK-focussed banks, firms that continue to be threatened by the prospect of a long and painful Brexit.

If you’re looking for brilliant banks, I’d much rather buy this Georgian star.