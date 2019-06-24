FOR MONDAY – The 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I back all the way

In the wake of the merger news between US giants United Technologies and Raytheon, many analysts are looking for other potential defence…

Though I am always on the look out for shares that have strong growth potential, income-based dividend stocks always make up the solid foundation of my portfolio. Naturally I only choose the dividend plays I think will increase in value, but the solid yields are what attract my attention. These three stocks are the dividend plays I currently back the most.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward insights on what’s happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Though I am always on the look out for shares that have strong growth potential, income-based dividend stocks always make up the solid foundation of my portfolio. Naturally I only choose the dividend plays I think will increase in value, but the solid yields are what attract my attention. These three stocks are the dividend plays I currently back the most.

BAE Systems

Last Dividend Reported: 13.2p

Indicated Gross Yield per Annum: 4.6%

Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 2.01%

In the wake of the merger news between US giants United Technologies and Raytheon, many analysts are looking for other potential defence combinations on this side of the pond – when they do, BAE Systems (LSE: BA), as the UK’s largest defence contractor, is one of the few firms large enough to truly appeal.

Political concerns surrounding the Middle East, and particularly the company’s exposure to Saudi Arabia – where it has its largest single sales contract of 72 Euro Fighter Typhoons – have been weighing on its share price for more than a year, but as it stands US and UK sales currently make up a combined 63% of its order book, a far more significant percentage.

These concerns, as well as domestic political worries surrounding a potential Jeremy Corbyn-led labour government getting into power (the labour leader well verbally opposed to a nuclear deterrent for which BAE’s Dreadnaught submarines make up the backbone) have in fact, I think, made BAE shares a bargain.

BT Group

Last Dividend Reported: 10.78p

Indicated Gross Yield per Annum: 7.65%

Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 8.91%

Recently confirming that it would maintain its dividend, somewhat ironically this news first hit me as a red flag – a company offering high dividends is often trying to entice investors to ignore more fundamental issues – however with BT Group (LSE: BT.A) I believe this is actually an opportunity.

High costs, sliding revenues and what some call mismanagement, have more than halved the company’s shares over the past three years, but I suspect this slide is about to change. Now under new management, and in the first year of a three-year turnaround, BT has recently seen an end to an arcane commitment it had that dated from its public company days, effectively making it impossible to make staff redundant. In the wake of this, the company has already announced it will be letting 13,000 staff go. I think the market has yet to catch up with regard to how effective these changes can be for BT, currently making BT shares a potential bargain hunters dream. Buyers beware however – the market can stay irrational for far longer than you can stay liquid.

Royal Dutch Shell

Last Dividend Reported: 36.97p

Indicated Gross Yield per Annum: 5.63%

Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 5.64%

More of what you might call a steady and strong performer than a revolutionary bet, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) has had decent revenue and net profit growth over the past few years, always happy to pass hits along to shareholders, and has managed to reduce its debt levels even in the wake of its BG Group deal in 2016.

While oil prices are once again making news headlines, for the foreseeable future looking like they will hold at fair levels, Shell has announced a $30bn a year capital expenditure plan between 2021 and 2025. Though perhaps worth waiting for a dip in its price before investing, to me Shell is a fine addition to any income-focused portfolio.