FTSE 100 dividend stocks: how I’ve picked up 12 cheques in six weeks for doing nothing

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Monday, 10th June, 2019

Regular readers will know that I’m a big fan of dividend investing. Unlike other complicated investment strategies that involve buying and selling shares at the right time to lock in a profit, dividend investing is a really simple way of building up your wealth because you receive regular cash payments from your stocks for doing absolutely nothing. It’s an extremely easy way to generate a passive income stream and anyone can do it.

Money for nothing

Personally, I’ve been focused on building up a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks for around five years now. And while at times it has seemed like slow progress, I am now starting to see some excellent results. For example, when I logged into my portfolio last week, I found that I had received 12 dividend cheques since the beginning of May. I’ve provided a breakdown in the table below:

Dividend payments I have received since 1 May 2019

Date  Company Dividend per share
01-May DS Smith 5.2p
09-May Schroders (non-voting) 79p
16-May Mondi 55 euro cents
17-May Prudential 33.7p
21-May Lloyds Bank 2.1p
23-May ITV 5.4p
23-May Reckitt Benckiser 100.2p
24-May St. James’s Place 29.7p
30-May Aviva 20.8p
03-Jun BAE Systems 13.2p
05-Jun Unilever 35 euro cents
06-Jun Legal & General Group 11.8p

12 cheques in less than six weeks – not a bad result, is it? Especially when you consider that for some of that time I was actually kicking back on a beach in the South of France!

As you can see, there’s nothing overly complicated going on here. All I did to pocket 12 cheques in six weeks was invest in a number of well-known FTSE 100 stocks. 

Building the income stream

Now, at this stage, my dividend payments are still relatively small. The total income provided from my portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks is not enough to live off. However, I do still have at least 20 years until I plan to retire, meaning I have plenty of time to keep building up my portfolio and the dividend income stream.

Right now, every dividend cheque I receive gets reinvested, which, ultimately, gets me more dividends in the future (this is known as ‘compounding’ and it’s one of the keys to building wealth). I’m convinced that by the time I hit 60 or so, my income from dividends will have grown to a level where it’s more than enough to live off.

Additionally, given that all my dividend stocks are held within a Stocks & Shares ISA, all that income will be tax-free too.

Stress-free investing

If you’re looking for a stress-free way of building up your wealth, I’d urge you to consider the benefits of dividend investing. With this style of investing, you’re not going to get rich overnight. However, build up a portfolio of high-quality dividend stocks and you’re likely to receive multiple cash payments every month for doing absolutely nothing. Who wouldn’t want that?

