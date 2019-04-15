Revealed! The top 10 most (and least) popular property spots in the UK

The report calculated the most and least popular of 200 British cities based on the total ratio of stock listed for sale, and homes which…

Using data from Rightmove, Zoopla, Prime Location and OntheMarket, the estate agency reported that the city with the highest levels of buyer demand in the first quarter was Scotland’s Falkirk, witnessing a buyer demand score of 64%.

The impact of Brexit uncertainty and the slowing economy on property sales has led to some strange data emerging on the country’s hottest purchase spots, and a recent report from Springbok Properties last week added to the trend.

The report calculated the most and least popular of 200 British cities based on the total ratio of stock listed for sale, and homes which had gone under offer or been sold subject to contract. If 100 properties in a city are listed, for example, but 60 have already sold subject to contract or are under offer, this town would score a demand percentage of 60%.

Popularity contest

Scotland was represented well on the list with Glasgow and Edinburgh locking out three of the top four places on the list. In fact, on a UK basis, buyer demand in cities in the Midlands and further north was much stronger than in the traditionally-popular areas in London and the South East. Only Dartford in Kent registered on the most-popular list.

Commenting on the data, Springbok Properties founder Shepherd Ncube noted: “With Brexit uncertainty taking hold on a national level, it’s interesting to see some of the less conventional areas coming to the forefront where buyer demand is concerned and these areas are certainly benefiting from a more business-as-usual attitude where home selling is concerned.”

The UK’s most popular cities City Current demand Falkirk 64% Glasgow 58% Sale, Greater Manchester 57% Edinburgh 56% Dartford, Kent 53% Dudley, West Midlands 53% Bristol 52% Walsall, West Midlands 51% Sheffield, South Yorkshire 51% Coventry, West Midlands 49%

London languishes

Springbok’s data did show that things aren’t all bright north of the border, though. Aberdeen clinched the title of UK city with the lowest levels of homebuyer demand, with a reading of just 10%.

What the data also showed was that market activity in London remains pretty subdued, the capital city sitting in sixth position on the list of least popular metropolitan areas.

The UK’s least popular cities City Current demand Aberdeen 10% Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham 26% Sunderland, Tyne and Wear 26% Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire 26% Darlington, County Durham 26% London 27% Preston, Lancashire 27% Blackpool, Lancashire 27% High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire 29% Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear 30%

Discussing the London market more specifically, NCube said: “The more affordable, peripheral boroughs remain in good favour with London home buyers but prime central London in particular continues to pay the price of over inflated prices driven by previous market conditions.”

Homebuyer demand in London Borough Current demand Bexley 51% Barking and Dagenham 46% Waltham Forest 45% Lewisham 43% Havering 41% Bromley 41% Sutton 40% Hillingdon 38% Haringey 38% Greenwich 38% Kingston upon Thames 35% Enfield 35% Merton 34% Croydon 34% Redbridge 33% Harrow 32% Hounslow 30% Southwark 29% Islington 29% Lambeth 29% Hackney 28% Wandsworth 27% Richmond upon Thames 26% Newham 26% Ealing 26% Barnet 23% Hammersmith and Fulham 22% Brent 19% Tower Hamlets 19% City of London 18% Camden 17% Kensington and Chelsea 13% Westminster 12%

What now for buy-to-let investors?

This data gives buy-to-let investors plenty of food for thought. But it doesn’t mean that you should rush out and buy a place in either the UK or London’s demand hotspots, though. The mounting costs and increased regulatory loopholes associated with renting out a property makes it a much-less attractive proposition than investing in the stock market, I believe. And there’s no shortage of great stocks out there to help you make a fortune. It’s why I, for one, shunned the role of landlord for that of shareholder instead…