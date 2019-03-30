Is GlaxoSmithKline’s 5% dividend yield safe?

However, chief executive Emma Walmsley explained in the report that the firm is making decent progress rebuilding its pharmaceuticals pipeline.

A static dividend

City analysts following the firm reckon GlaxoSmithKline will pay a dividend of 80p for 2020. At today’s share price of 1,593p, the forward dividend yield is running at just over 5%. Earnings should cover the payment almost 1.5 times, which seems comfortable.

But the dividend has been flat for some time and earnings a little erratic:

Year to December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend per share 80p 80p 80p 80p 80p Normalised earnings per share 65.4p 54.7p 32.8p 94.7p 90.5p

However, cash generation appears to support earnings well, which is one of the things that investors have come to rely on. The pharmaceutical sector is known for its defensive qualities and steady incoming cash flow. That’s important for supporting a dividend-led investment because cash pays the dividend, not earnings on a profit & loss statement.

Year to December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Operating cash flow per share 106.4p 52.6p 132.3p 140p 169.4p Net borrowings (£m) 14,377 10,727 13,804 13,178 22,106

One thing I’m not so keen on is the big leap up in net borrowings that occurred during 2018. Interest payments on the debt will compete with the dividend for the firm’s incoming cash flow.

Turning around?

GlaxoSmithKline has been struggling to grow for some time and City analysts following the firm are not expecting earnings or the dividend to advance over the next couple of years. The share price has been broadly flat for more than a decade too, and I can’t see that changing soon.

The big hope is that growth will emerge eventually, perhaps driven by new breakthroughs from the research and development pipeline. I’d rather see earnings and the dividend rising a bit each year with my dividend-led investments and GlaxoSmithKline falls short of that requirement. However, cash flow seems to be holding up so the static dividend looks safe, at least for now.

The firm has been trying to turn itself around for years but the pace of change is slow. Recent news of plans to combine the company’s consumer health businesses with that of Pfizer in a new joint venture could help unlock value. Maybe growth will return, but I think there is a risk that the share price could drift lower in the meantime if progress continues to be elusive. If that happens, capital losses could wipe out some of your dividend gains.