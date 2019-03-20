Calling ISA investors! 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy before the deadline

Regular readers will know about the rapid improvement in the Nigerian economy which I recently described, a key market for Cussons and the chief reason…

Aside from that ISA cut-off date, there’s another great reason why I think you should buy into PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC) in the coming days: I believe that the household good manufacturer’s share price could skip higher when trading details are released on Thursday, April 18.

Looking for some last-minute stocks to buy before the ISA deadline expires on April 5? Take a look at these two dividend shares from the FTSE 250.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward insights on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Looking for some last-minute stocks to buy before the ISA deadline expires on April 5? Take a look at these two dividend shares from the FTSE 250.

Coming around?

Aside from that ISA cut-off date, there’s another great reason why I think you should buy into PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC) in the coming days: I believe that the household good manufacturer’s share price could skip higher when trading details are released on Thursday, April 18.

Regular readers will know about the rapid improvement in the Nigerian economy which I recently described, a key market for Cussons and the chief reason behind the firm’s profits problems of recent years. Signs of this strength in the FTSE 250 firm’s upcoming update could prove the spark for a much-needed recovery in investor appetite for this former dividend hero.

It may have put paid to its long-running progressive payout policy last year, but another 8.28p per share reward forecast for the 12 months to May 2019 still creates a chubby 4% yield. Besides, City analysts are expecting Cussons to return to dividend growth from fiscal 2020 amid predictions that annual profits will start increasing again from this point.

Another gold-lined great

Polymetal International (LSE: POLY) is an income stock that could be very much ‘for the moment’ in turbulent times like these.

The gold digger’s share price continues to edge steadily higher, with recent strong financials giving it an extra dose of rocket fuel. Last week it said that revenues rose 4% in 2018 to $1.88bn, due primarily to a 9% rise in aggregated output to 1.56m ounces. Output of 1.55m ounces and 1.6m ounces are expected in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but given Polymetal’s recent record of beating projections, I think actual production could surprise to the upside again.

BIG dividend yields

A strong gold price has supported Polymetal over the past several months, and although bullion values have reversed back towards the $1,300 per ounce marker more recently, I think another surge in demand for the safe-haven asset could be just around the corner.

Aside from Brexit-related worries that have powered gold sales of late, there’s a variety of other issues keeping the yellow metal well bought and which could send prices soaring again. Signs of economic distress in China and Europe; the soon-to-be-released Robert Mueller report in the US that could potentially lead to impeachment of President Trump; a recent rise in global terrorism; souring trade talks between the US and China…

There’s plenty of reason, then, to expect the recent bull run in the gold market to continue, reasons why City analysts expect profits, and thus dividends, at Polymetal to keep on rising through to the end of 2020 at least. And this means that 57.5 US cents per share is predicted for this year alone, resulting in a fatty forward yield of 5%.