Why I think a FTSE 100 recovery could help you make a million

Warren Buffett famously urges us to seek shares in great companies at a good price rather than trying to get the timing right for the very lowest price. I certainly agree with that — mainly because, like almost everyone else, I’m lousy at market timing.

It’s often said that time in the market is what counts, not timing the market.

Can you make a million from investing in UK shares? Many have achieved exactly that. And if you have enough time at your disposal and invest for the long term, I reckon you could do it, too.

Start now

Having said that, I do believe that conditions in 2019 could make it one of the best years to get started, as I see a FTSE 100 recovery as being just around the corner. But what would you need to achieve to make a million?

If you can average an annual return of 6% per year, investing £525 per month, and re-investing all dividends would see you just tipping over the million pound mark in 40 years.

The best cash ISAs today, paying around 1.5% interest, would take 82 years to get you to a million.

It’s worth it

Now £525 per month is not to be sneezed at. But plenty of people are paying far bigger amounts in mortgages or rents, and running expensive cars. Can you live in a modest home, drive a more modest car (or, like I do, cycle or use public transport to get everywhere)?

You might be surprised how much you can free up to put towards your millionaire aspirations.

If you can manage to invest £1,000 per month, which many really could do, the millionaire timescale would come down to 31 years at 6%. That’s a long-term horizon, sure, but if you’re in your twenties and start now, you could be a retired millionaire in your fifties.

And even those in their mid-thirties today could reach the magic number aged 65.

Age 45 now? You could still retire with half a million at 65.

Beat that?

Here’s what I think is key right now — the FTSE 100 is paying super high dividends these days. If you spread your cash across the whole index you’ll be looking at a forecast 4.9% dividend yield in 2019, according to AJ Bell’s latest Dividend Dashboard.

And by ignoring low-dividend shares and only going for cash-rich companies which pay consistently high dividends, I think putting together a portfolio with an overall dividend yield of 6% or better is really not too much of a challenge.

That means you might be able to turn that original £525 per month into a £1m in 40 years from dividends alone, and any share price appreciation would be a bonus.

Top return

If the FTSE 100, which I reckon is seriously undervalued, does recover over the next few years, I think you’d stand a very good chance of getting total returns of 8%, 9%, or even 10%, or more. Not every year for 40 years, perhaps, but locking in high dividend yields today can make a very significant difference to your long-term profits.

An average 8% annual return would turn your monthly £525 into £1m in 34 years, or £1,000 per month if you can afford it into £1m in just 26 years.