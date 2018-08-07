Why Standard Life Aberdeen isn’t the only FTSE 100 7% yielder I’d buy to retire on

The main problem facing the firm is that investors are continuing to withdraw their cash from its funds. Although the group saw £38bn of inflows…

The main problem facing the firm is that investors are continuing to withdraw their cash from its funds. Although the group saw £38bn of inflows during the first half, these were outweighed by outflows of £54.6bn. As a result, assets under management and administration fell by £16.6bn to £610.1bn.

This could be a contrarian buy

Asset managers like Standard Life Aberdeen are facing pressure on fees from lower-cost index trackers and algorithmic funds. But cost savings are filtering through from the merger that created it last year.

Costs as a percentage of income fell to 69.4% during the half, compared to 70.6% in 2017. Management’s medium-term target of 60% should help to support profits even if fee income does have further to fall.

A second potential attraction is the £1.75bn capital return that’s being planned. It looks like this will be delivered through share buybacks, which I estimate will reduce the group’s share count by 15%-20%, depending on share price movements.

This should provide a significant boost to future earnings per share. Dividend cover by earnings should also improve, helping to secure the stock’s yield of 7.2%.

Standard Life Aberdeen isn’t out of the woods yet. But at current levels, I think this could be a profitable income buy.

An 8% yielder you shouldn’t ignore

Another stock that’s fallen out of favour over the last year is motor and home insurer Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG).

The big freeze in the UK at the start of this year caused a surge of claims, hitting profits. Weather-related claims for the six-month period totalled £75m, compared to £9m in 2017.

But it’s worth remembering that this is a normal part of the insurance business and claims losses aside, the half-year performance looked quite good to me.

The group’s return on equity remains attractive, at 15.5%. And the number of policies sold directly under the Direct Line brand rose by 4.1% to 7,018. This helped to offset a fall in sales cause by the end of a deal to sell insurance through the Nationwide Building Society.

Bad weather claims totalled £75m during the period, compared to £9m last year. This meant that half-year operating profit fell by 15.7% to £303.1m. But without the extra claims, operating profit would actually have risen.

The right time to buy?

Long-time chief executive Paul Geddes will leave the firm next summer. Mr Geddes has overseen the group’s growth into a FTSE 100 company and is highly regarded by investors, so his departure is a disappointment.

However, I believe he’ll leave a business that’s in good health. Continued strong cash generation means that despite weather losses, analysts expect Direct Line to declare a special dividend this year in addition to its regular payout.

These payments combined are expected to total 27.8p per share, giving a forecast yield of 8.3%. With it trading on 11 times forecast earnings, I believe this could be a good buying opportunity for long-term income investors.