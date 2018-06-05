Why I’d buy FTSE 100 flyer Morrisons and sell this 50% faller

One retailer whose success has surprised many investors over the last couple of years is supermarket group Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LSE: MRW). By signing wholesale supply deals with convenience store group McColl’s and Amazon, Morrison’s has been able to boost volumes and improve the profitability of its in-house food production business.

Internet shopping is the big story in retail at the moment. But online sales don’t always translate into big profits. To make money as investors, I believe we need to focus on companies that can deliver profitable growth, wherever it comes from.

These changes have been combined with long-overdue IT upgrades, tighter control of working capital and price cuts in-store. The overall result has been very impressive, in my view. Like-for-like sales excluding fuel and VAT rose by 2.8% last year, while total revenue was 5.8% higher, at £17.3bn. Pre-tax profit rose by 16.9% to £380m and the ordinary dividend was lifted 12% to 6.1p per share.

Is the price still right?

The Morrisons share price has risen by 14% so far in 2018. The stock now trades on 19 times 2018/19 forecast earnings, with a forward dividend yield of 2.9%. This isn’t cheap, but I think the firm’s triple role as a food producer, wholesaler and retailer should help it stay competitive against larger rivals Tesco and Sainsbury.

City analysts seem to agree. Broker consensus forecasts suggest an 8% rise in earnings per share for 2019/20. I continue to rate this stock as a buy.

Sales are rising, but so are losses

Sales at online-only electrical retailer AO World (LSE: AO) have tripled from £275m in 2013, to £796m for the year ending 31 March 2018. Total revenue rose by 13.6% last year, but figures published today show that AO made an increased loss of £16.2m during the year, compared to a loss of £12m in 2016/17.

There are a couple of reasons for this. The first is that AO is still investing in its unprofitable European business. Today’s results show that Europe revenue rose by 54.8% to €131.2m, but the division’s operating loss was unchanged at just under £28m.

The second reason is that profit margins collapsed in the UK. Higher spending on marketing and a “competitive pricing environment” meant that although UK sales rose by 8.1% to £680.8m, operating profit in the firm’s home market fell from £15.6m to just £11.6m. This reduced the group’s UK operating margin from 2.5% to 1.7%.

Just not big enough

AO’s revenue of £796m represents just 7.5% of the £10.5bn reported by UK rival Dixons Carphone last year. This gives the larger group valuable economies of scale.

Although AO is still expanding, last year’s UK sales increase of 8% suggests to me that growth in its home market is slowing. Meanwhile total sales of €131.2m in Germany and the Netherlands indicate that the company is still a minnow on the Continent.

In my experience, AO provides a good service to its customers. But it’s been a terrible investment. It’s racked up a loss every year and was forced to raise cash from shareholders in April through a £50m placing.

Electrical products are highly commoditised and price competition is intense. AO is expected to report another loss next year. These shares still look too expensive to me.