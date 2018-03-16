These are the most popular stocks among ISA millionaires

ISA millionaires are an elite few. According to online stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, it has just 168 customers with seven-figure ISAs on its books. Clearly, those who have achieved million-pound ISA status know a thing or two about investing. Yet if you?re under the impression that ISA millionaires have probably employed all kinds of complicated, high-risk investment strategies to get where they are today, you?d be mistaken. Take a look at the most popular stocks and funds that the country?s ISA millionaires own – you might be surprised. ISA millionaire stocks The top-10 stocks owned by ISA millionaires, according to Hargreaves Lansdown, in…

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

ISA millionaires are an elite few. According to online stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, it has just 168 customers with seven-figure ISAs on its books. Clearly, those who have achieved million-pound ISA status know a thing or two about investing.

Yet if you’re under the impression that ISA millionaires have probably employed all kinds of complicated, high-risk investment strategies to get where they are today, you’d be mistaken. Take a look at the most popular stocks and funds that the country’s ISA millionaires own – you might be surprised.

ISA millionaire stocks

The top-10 stocks owned by ISA millionaires, according to Hargreaves Lansdown, in alphabetical order are:

Aviva

BP

GlaxoSmithKline

Legal & General Group

Lloyds Banking Group

National Grid

Rio Tinto

Royal Dutch Shell plc B Shares

Unilever

Vodafone Group

ISA millionaire funds

The stockbroker also revealed the most popular funds among those sporting seven-figure ISA accounts. In alphabetical order, here they are:

Artemis Income

Fidelity Special Situations

Fundsmith Equity

Invesco Perpetual High Income

LF Woodford Equity Income

Lindsell Train Global Equity

Marlborough Multi Cap Income

Marlborough Special Situations

Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders

Is there anything we can take away from this insight? Absolutely. Here are two important lessons.

Low-risk investing

For starters, the common theme here seems to be a focus on low-risk, large-cap investing. ISA millionaires’ portfolios are not filled with high-risk assets. All of the stocks listed above are well-known FTSE 100 companies. Similarly, the majority of those funds invest mainly in large-cap companies.

Capital preservation is a fundamental concept when it comes to building long-term wealth from the stock market. As Warren Buffett often stresses, it’s vital that you don’t lose money when investing. That’s where large-cap stocks can play a key role, as they’re generally less risky than smaller companies. As a result, a low-risk investment strategy that focuses on stable, secure businesses can generate impressive returns over the long term.

Income focus

Second, there appears to be a strong focus on dividends among ISA millionaires. All of those stocks pay their shareholders large dividends, and most of those funds have a focus on income as well. This is an important point that shouldn’t be ignored.

While many investors focus on capital gains, it’s the dividends you earn, and the reinvestment of these dividends, that will often provide the bulk of your total investment returns over the long term. For example, for the 20-year period to the end of 2016, the FTSE 100 returned 73% in capital appreciation terms, according to Bloomberg. However, with reinvested dividends added in, the total return was 214%. Dividends are an amazing compounding tool when reinvested as they allow you to earn a return on your previous returns. Over time, this can result in the exponential growth of your capital.

The moral of the story here is that investing doesn’t need to be complicated. To build up an impressive seven-figure ISA portfolio, play it safe with low-risk large-cap stocks, reinvest your dividends, and stick it out for the long term.