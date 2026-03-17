Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Are Diageo shares ready to do a Rolls-Royce?

Are Diageo shares ready to do a Rolls-Royce?

Things have got so bad for Diageo shares that Harvey Jones says they remind him of the struggles Rolls-Royce faced before it finally rocketed.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a terrible few years for Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares, and for anyone holding them. I know how that feels. I bought the FTSE 100 spirits giant after the initial profit warning in November 2023, triggered by a dip in sales across Latin America and the Caribbean. I decided it was a short-term wobble. It wasn’t.

Diageo has since been blitzed from every direction. The cost-of-living crisis, US tariffs, weight-loss drugs and supposed Gen Z abstinence have combined to threaten both short- and long-term demand for spirits.

Diageo’s ‘drink better’ strategy, encouraging consumers to buy fewer but higher-quality brands, has been squeezed from two sides. Cash-strapped drinkers have traded down, while the health-conscious simply give up. Yet I kept faith. Every time the shares dipped, I averaged down. Surely they had to recover at some point?

FTSE 100 recovery stock

I bought another tranche when former Tesco turnaround star Dave Lewis was appointed chief executive. The job seemed tailor made for him. Then I realised my mistake. When Lewis arrived at Tesco in 2014 he embarked on a brutal ‘kitchen-sinking’ exercise, throwing every possible piece of bad news at investors. The shares took a year to recover. He’s taken a similar approach at Diageo.

On 25 February, Lewis cut full-year guidance and slashed the dividend in half. That last move stung. Diageo was finally turning into a decent income stuff. To be fair, he didn’t have many options. In North America, the group’s biggest market, sales fell 6.8% in the six months to 31 December. In Greater China they collapsed more than 40%.

Inflation threat

Now we have war in Iran. If this triggers another inflation spike, consumers may tighten their belts further and drink even less. Diageo’s fallen 20% in the last month. It’s now down 30% over one year and almost 60% over three.

At least the valuation looks more modest, with a forecast price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7 for 2026. Sadly, the 5.4% trailing yield is expected to slump to 2.9% for 2026. The 2027 forward yield’s 3.2% though.

Strategy shift

Diageo remains a huge global drinks business with a portfolio of top brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness and Baileys. Lewis has also dismissed the idea that the world’s suddenly going to stop drinking. He also plans to direct marketing efforts at mass market brands like Smirnoff.

The situation reminds me of Rolls-Royce. Its shares went from bad to worse. Then took off like a rocket. I can’t see Diageo staging such a spectacular surge. But after years of relentless bad news, its luck has to turn at some point.

There are plenty of risks. Weight-loss drugs, shifting lifestyles and economic weakness could all hit demand. But markets tend to move in cycles. I’m planning to hold my shares until the upswing. Brave long-term investors might consider buying today. I might do so myself. It’s always darkest before the dawn…

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

£10k invested in the FTSE 100 via an ISA on 7 April is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers on a portfolio of FTSE 100 companies over the past year and points out one…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 9% to just over £1! Are Vodafone shares too cheap to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone shares have fallen sharply, yet the latest numbers show momentum building. Could the market be missing a major recovery…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investors should prepare for an ugly stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Made money in a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years as the market has surged? Now could be a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much passive income could £20,000 in an ISA grow to? It could be quite a bit

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA can be a great tool for building passive income, although according to Alan Oscroft, some strategies have much…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How can investors target £9,089 a year in passive income from 1,677 shares in this underrated FTSE high-yield star after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

Passive income is getting harder to find. But one overlooked FTSE stock may be quietly setting up a long term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 60%! A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 beaten-down UK stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights two UK stocks that are cheaper than they were 10 years ago and offer juicy dividend yields…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Why do 2 of my favourite second income stocks look so cheap right now?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was shocked to find two dividend stocks in his second income portfolio trading at prices far below fair…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Just Released: A Higher-Risk, High-Reward Stock Recommendation For Your ISA? [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire stock picks will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more…

Read more »