Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » This S&P 500 company’s making a huge bet on itself

This S&P 500 company’s making a huge bet on itself

Salesforce is taking on debt to fund share buybacks. Another S&P 500 company has been doing this in recent years – here’s what happened.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P 500’s software stocks have faltered recently. And with the company’s share price down 23% since the start of the year, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is taking decisive action.

The firm’s looking to raise $25bn in debt to use for share buybacks while its stock’s down. It’s really bold, but is it a brilliant or desperate move?

Software as a service

The stock market’s concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) agents undermining software companies, and Salesforce is one of the biggest potential casualties. 

There are a few ways in which this might happen. The most direct is that customers might just build their own AI agents that don’t need the firm’s user interface.

Even if customers do stick with the company, subscriptions are currently based on the number of users. But this could be set to fall substantially if AI agents replace humans in a big way.

Salesforce is looking to shift its pricing model, but that means lower recurring revenues. And the stock market’s taking that very badly, which is why the share price is falling. 

Debt and buybacks

A company buying back shares when its stock is cheap can be a really good move. It brings down the number of shares outstanding, which helps increase earnings per share.

Doing this with debt though, is hugely risky. The associated borrowing costs mean the company needs to generate enough cash to offset this for the move to work. 

Salesforce’s credit rating was downgraded by Moody’s after the announcement. So the firm could be looking at something like 4.5% in interest on the debt it’s taking on. 

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25, the company’s going to have to grow its earnings for the move to work. If it doesn’t, the consequences could be dire for investors. 

Charter Communications

Another S&P 500 company that’s used debt for share buybacks in recent years is Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR). But that hasn’t worked at all well for investors.

Over the last five years, the firm’s earnings per share have increased by 46% despite net income growing by a much, much lower percentage. That’s the effect of share buybacks in action. 

Unfortunately though, the firm’s debt is up 60%. And while this was cheap when interest rates were low, Charter’s now having to refinance these at higher costs. 

That’s why the stock’s down 64% in the last five years. But the question is whether Salesforce betting big on itself is going to mean it ends up in a similar position.

All-in investing

Charter’s biggest problem is that its core cable TV business has been in decline. And buying back shares hasn’t done anything to change that. 

Could Salesforce be in a similar position? The company’s growth has been slowing recently, but it’s not really the same kind of outright declines – at least, not yet. 

If the company can fend off the AI threat, the move to buy in its own stock is will turn out to be a brilliant one. But if it can’t, the debt could be disastrous. Which is why I’m looking elsewhere.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Investing Articles

Down 4% in 2026, is now the time to consider buying Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Has Nvidia become too big to keep growing? Or is the stock’s decline this year a chance to think about…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Here’s my Stocks and Shares ISA plan for 2026/27

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a clear plan when it comes to investing in his Stocks and Shares ISA. But do the…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

US stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some US stocks have tanked while others are soaring! Should I be worried? And what can I do now to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 excellent growth stocks to consider for a SIPP for the next 5 years

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two e-commerce/tech powerhouses trading cheaply are worth checking out for a SIPP portfolio right now.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

I still like Nvidia, but right now, I like this legendary S&P 500 stock more

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is bullish on Nvidia stock at today’s share price. However, right now, he sees more investment appeal in…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has had an incredible decade. Might it keep doing well in the coming 10 years? Our writer shares…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Tesla stock today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer finds CEO Elon Musk's vision of an autonomous future exciting. So why isn't he adding Tesla stock to…

Read more »