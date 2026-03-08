Motley Fool Premium
This FTSE 100 stock has more than doubled… and it’s still cheap!

Even after surging 150%+ in the last three years, this cheap FTSE 100 aerospace stock could still be up to 54% undervalued right now!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Investing in cheap stocks is a proven strategy for building wealth in the stock market. And it’s how investors like Warren Buffett became billionaires.

Yet even after the FTSE 100 delivered exceptional returns in 2025, there are still plenty of buying opportunities to take advantage of in 2026. And among these potential winners stands Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Despite delivering exceptional performance last year and even surpassing its own targets, the aerospace enterprise remains priced far below its peers. And the latest institutional forecasts suggest that, even after more than doubling since September 2022, the shares could be up to 54% undervalued right now!

Hidden growth potential

Melrose has spent the last few years transitioning from an industrial turnaround specialist into a pure-play aerospace components manufacturer.

This evolution introduced a lot of complexities into the firm’s financial statements. But last year, the transition was completed. And what’s emerged is a highly profitable, free cash flow-generating machine, on track to deliver even more revenue, earnings, margin, and free cash flow growth between now and 2029.

Key Performance Indicator20252029 Target
Revenue£3.6bn£5bn
Adjusted Operating Profit£647m£1.2bn
Free Cash Flow£125m£600m

Even in 2025, Melrose has already achieved staggering results. Its flagship Engines segment has bolstered operating margins to 31.9% – one of the highest in Europe.

Yet with aftermarket service demand rising rapidly, alongside accelerated build rate targets from aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing, even more margin expansion is expected. And these tailwinds are only being amplified by the new defence spending supercycle across Europe.

As such, the latest projections from institutional analysts indicate that Melrose shares could climb as high as 830p over the next 12 months. That’s 54% higher than where the stock trades today – enough to transform £10,000 into £15,400.

But if that’s the case, why’s the stock so cheap?

Where’s the risk?

As previously mentioned, Melrose’s financials are complicated. And one item that has some investors on edge is something called ‘variable consideration’ (VC).

In over-simplified terms, this essentially represents revenue that Melrose has already recognised on its income statement, but hasn’t actually received in cash yet.

The VC comes from the group’s complex long-term engine partnership agreements. The problem is, while this cash flow is expected to eventually materialise, it opens the door to potential future impairment charges if an engine project is cancelled, delayed, or renegotiated. And it’s this uncertainty that’s primarily keeping Melrose in cheap stock territory.

So where does that leave investors?

The verdict

VC’s definitely something investors need to watch carefully. However, as engine projects mature, this part of the revenue stream’s expected to shrink over time as the gap between reported revenues and cash flow closes.

As this happens, the uncertainty surrounding Melrose is organically lifted, enabling a steady multi-year bull run in the process. That obviously isn’t guaranteed, especially if the concerns surrounding VC prove justified.

But with Melrose shares trading at a significant discounted price, that’s a risk I’m taking. And this isn’t the only cheap stock in the FTSE 100 that I’ve got my eye on right now…

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

