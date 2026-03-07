Motley Fool Premium
My top passive income stock to consider for 2026 is…

This income stock’s sitting on 16 years of uninterrupted dividend growth, and it could be on the verge of a new multi-year supercycle!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to income stocks, UK investors are spoilt for choice. Apart from being home to some of the most generous dividend policies in the world, continuous undervaluation of British businesses means that portfolios can lock in some juicy dividend yields.

And with geopolitical uncertainty creeping into the stock market, these yields are only getting bigger.

However, across all the income opportunities on the table in 2026, my personal favourite is Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE). Its yield isn’t the highest compared to other UK shares, but if my hunch is correct, that might quickly be about to change…

Impressive passive income

The self-storage industry’s been stuck in a multi-year cyclical downturn since the start of 2022. Higher inflation drove up interest rates, making it more expensive for self-storage operators to expand their network of facilities. But more crucially, it also resulted in home buying and home renovating activity slowing considerably.

Given this is a primary demand catalyst for temporary storage, Safestore, along with its rivals, saw occupancies suffer and rental rates fall, applying significant pressure on both revenue and earnings. And in the last four years, the Safestore share price ended up taking a near-50% tumble.

But is this all about to change? Despite the enormous pressure on the group’s financials, free cash flow generation remained impressive.

This not only means Safestore continued to expand its UK and European network, but it also maintained and even expanded dividends. In fact, the income stock’s now sitting on 16 years of uninterrupted payout hikes.

Here’s where things get interesting

In 2025, after years of lacklustre performance, Safestore seemingly hit an inflexion point. With interest rates falling, real estate activity across the UK and Europe has started picking back up. And Safestore subsequently has seen occupancy, revenue, and earnings return to growth, albeit by a modest amount.

With more interest rate cuts expected, home buying and renovation activity are expected to continue ramping back up in a cyclical recovery. And with it, so is self-storage demand.

The key difference is that Safestore now has a much larger network and capacity to capitalise on these recovery tailwinds. That opens the door to even more impressive free cash flow than before. And, in turn, that means investors who buy shares today could see their yield rise significantly in the coming years.

What to watch

Safestore shares have already jumped over 30% since spring 2025, thanks to emerging recovery signals.

However, it’s important to recognise that the self-storage market recovery timeline remains a big question mark, especially with a new wars breaking out in the Middle East.

Surging oil & gas prices could trigger a massive rebound in energy price inflation, potentially forcing central banks to pause or even reverse their interest rate cutting programmes. In such a scenario, demand for self-storage could once again suffer as housing/renovation affordability remains stagnant or worsens with more expensive debt.

Nevertheless, with an undemanding valuation, the risk-to-reward ratio still looks pretty attractive, even after the steady double-digit rally over the 10 months. That’s why I’ve already added this dividend growth income stock to my portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

