Looking for last minute additions for a high-power Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild picks out two top FTSE 100 bargains to consider today.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Looking for FTSE 100 bargains before the ISA deadline? Here are 2 to consider

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

FTSE 100 investors have just a month left to max out their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. The deadline to deposit up to £20,000 in one of these tax-efficient products is 5 April. Once this passes, any unused capital allowance can’t be rolled over to the 2026/27 tax year.

Does this mean we need to buy shares before this date? Not at all. Investors can just deposit their cash if they want to and look for stocks to buy later on. ISAs can hold shares, trusts and funds from across the globe.

This doesn’t mean they have to wait, of course. In fact, those who delay may miss out on some top bargains. Here are two cut-price FTSE 100 shares I think deserve serious consideration today.

Alliance Witan

Shares in investment trust Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW) are trading at a handy discount today. At £12.86 per share, they’re around 6% cheaper than the trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share.

What makes it worth considering today? Since early 2021, it’s delivered an average annual return of 10.1%. Pooled investments like this let investors target big gains while simultaneously managing risk in an effective manner. Alliance Witan’s £5.4bn portfolio is spread across 233 global companies, which limits drag on overall performance if a handful of stocks struggle.

I especially like the high concentration of tech stocks. Companies like Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple allow it to target high-growth industries like cybersecurity, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). But be mindful that this focus could also leave the trust vulnerable if fears over an AI bubble grow.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has an enormous chance to surge again as precious metals prices recover. I don’t think this is reflected in the gold and silver miner’s £44.50 share price.

City analysts think the Mexican miner’s earnings will soar 87% year on year in 2026. And so it changes hands on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2. A reminder than any sub-1 reading indicates a share that’s trading below value.

Precious metals prices have been volatile in recent weeks. They could remain so if gold and silver investors continue booking profits after recent strong gains. However, I believe the safe-haven commodities will hit new record highs sooner rather than later, driven by interest rate cuts, growing geopolitical uncertainty and a falling US dollar.

A wide range of analysts share my positive take. JP Morgan boffins for instance reckon gold will reach $6,300 an ounce by the end of 2026. That’s up from $5,240 today. This sort of scenario would likely pull Fresnillo’s share price skywards again, unless operational issues kick in that hamper production. The FTSE 100 firm’s risen 470% in value over the last 12 months.