Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for FTSE 100 bargains before the ISA deadline? Here are 2 to consider

Looking for FTSE 100 bargains before the ISA deadline? Here are 2 to consider

Looking for last minute additions for a high-power Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild picks out two top FTSE 100 bargains to consider today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 investors have just a month left to max out their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. The deadline to deposit up to £20,000 in one of these tax-efficient products is 5 April. Once this passes, any unused capital allowance can’t be rolled over to the 2026/27 tax year.

Does this mean we need to buy shares before this date? Not at all. Investors can just deposit their cash if they want to and look for stocks to buy later on. ISAs can hold shares, trusts and funds from across the globe.

This doesn’t mean they have to wait, of course. In fact, those who delay may miss out on some top bargains. Here are two cut-price FTSE 100 shares I think deserve serious consideration today.

Alliance Witan

Shares in investment trust Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW) are trading at a handy discount today. At £12.86 per share, they’re around 6% cheaper than the trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share.

What makes it worth considering today? Since early 2021, it’s delivered an average annual return of 10.1%. Pooled investments like this let investors target big gains while simultaneously managing risk in an effective manner. Alliance Witan’s £5.4bn portfolio is spread across 233 global companies, which limits drag on overall performance if a handful of stocks struggle.

I especially like the high concentration of tech stocks. Companies like Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple allow it to target high-growth industries like cybersecurity, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). But be mindful that this focus could also leave the trust vulnerable if fears over an AI bubble grow.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has an enormous chance to surge again as precious metals prices recover. I don’t think this is reflected in the gold and silver miner’s £44.50 share price.

City analysts think the Mexican miner’s earnings will soar 87% year on year in 2026. And so it changes hands on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2. A reminder than any sub-1 reading indicates a share that’s trading below value.

Precious metals prices have been volatile in recent weeks. They could remain so if gold and silver investors continue booking profits after recent strong gains. However, I believe the safe-haven commodities will hit new record highs sooner rather than later, driven by interest rate cuts, growing geopolitical uncertainty and a falling US dollar.

A wide range of analysts share my positive take. JP Morgan boffins for instance reckon gold will reach $6,300 an ounce by the end of 2026. That’s up from $5,240 today. This sort of scenario would likely pull Fresnillo’s share price skywards again, unless operational issues kick in that hamper production. The FTSE 100 firm’s risen 470% in value over the last 12 months.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Fresnillo Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »