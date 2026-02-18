Ken Hall looks at a discounted UK REIT yielding around 9% and breaks down the key risk he believes investors shouldn’t ignore.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

This 9% REIT yield looks tempting, but what’s the catch?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

When a real estate investment trust (REIT) offers more than double the the market average yield, it usually comes with strings attached. A near-9% dividend yield looks generous and reassuring. It even looks like easy money.

But yields often rise for the wrong reasons. So before focusing on income, investors should aim to find out what’s driving it.

The real story behind the 9% yield

Over the past year, the NewRiver REIT (LSE: NRR) share price has struggled to build sustained momentum. While there have been short bursts of recovery, the stock has climbed just 2.7% in the last 12 months as concerns linger around UK retail property and borrowing costs.

The business appears to have stabilised. Occupancy has improved and management has been recycling weaker assets. For the year ending 31 March 2025, adjusted earnings per share were 6.3p.

Yet retail property remains a tricky area. Even though the REIT focuses on convenience-led locations, which tend to be more resilient than fashion-heavy shopping centres, tenants still face cost pressures. If retailers struggle, rental growth can stall.

Valuation

The company trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.3 as I write late on 17 February, which looks modest compared to the wider market. More strikingly, the shares change hands at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio just 0.6. In simple terms, the market values the company at a discount to the stated value of its property portfolio.

For income investors, the headline attraction is the near 9% dividend yield. That comfortably exceeds the FTSE 100 average, which sits closer to 3.5%.

That’s great from an income perspective, but it isn’t the whole story.

REITs come with tax advantages and are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends for shareholders. But high yields often signal perceived risk. Property companies typically carry debt, and higher interest rates increase financing costs. If borrowing remains expensive for longer, profit growth could stay under pressure.

There’s also the question of dividend cover. While earnings currently support the payout, there’s limited room for error if conditions worsen.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

So what’s the catch?

The catch is not necessarily that the dividend is unsafe. Rather, it’s that the business operates in a sector still rebuilding confidence.

If interest rates fall and consumer spending remains steady, retail-focused REITs could see valuations improve. A move closer to book value alone could lift the share price meaningfully. In that scenario, today’s yield may prove attractive in hindsight.

But if the economy weakens or retailers retrench, property values could come under renewed strain. In that case, the high yield may simply reflect the stock’s high risk profile.

For now, this REIT offers a compelling income stream backed by improving fundamentals, which could support further share price gains.

However, the clear trade-off between a generous dividend yield in exchange for exposure to a tough sector is one that needs closer evaluation from investors.

For now, the numbers justify investor consideration, but not complacency. That’s the real catch behind this 9% yield.