Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Be ready for a violent stock market crash

Be ready for a violent stock market crash

The stock market’s generated massive gains for investors in recent years. Could share prices be about to come crashing down?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market’s performed well recently. And looking ahead, most experts expect the good times to continue, given that economic growth is solid and artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing productivity.

However, there’s an issue on the horizon that’s starting to concern me. I’m worried that this could be the catalyst for a violent stock market crash in the not-too-distant future.

A new risk for investors

It’s all to do with AI. And more specifically, AI-related job losses. In recent years, this technology’s come a long way. And it’s now starting to replace human jobs.

For example, in January, global chemical powerhouse Dow Inc announced 4,701 layoffs, explicitly citing AI-driven automation in its operations. Meanwhile, Amazon announced 16,000 layoffs, partly due to AI efficiencies.

Could 2027 be the year when mass layoffs start? Potentially.

What happens then? Could we be potentially looking at a huge drop in consumer spending at some stage? That could be ugly. In the US (the world’s largest economy), consumer spending drives roughly 70% of GDP.

I’m concerned that uncertainty over job losses and consumer spending could result in downward pressure on stocks. If investors go into panic mode, we could see a violent move lower, given the big gains registered in recent years.

What I’m doing now

Now, I’m not saying that investors should go and sell all their stocks today. Because things may not play out this way (I could be totally wrong about AI job losses). But I think it’s worth giving some thought to overall asset allocation and portfolio diversification right now.

It could also be a good time to start building up a cash pile. That’s what I’m doing personally. Given the run that markets have had, I’m aiming to boost my cash pile to 20%+ of my overall investment portfolio. That way, I’ll have options if there’s a stock market crash.

Rare buying opportunities

It’s worth pointing out that a crash could present some amazing buying opportunities for long-term investors. For example, there may be a chance to buy shares in Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) at a much lower price.

This stock has had an incredible run over the last three years. As a result, it now trades at a very high valuation – the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s near 40.

That valuation’s too high for me personally. But if the stock were to come down significantly in price, I could be interested in snapping it up for my portfolio.

Because I see a lot of growth potential given the company’s exposure to defence and nuclear energy. These markets look set for strong growth in the years ahead given the complex geopolitical backdrop.

Of course, a large chunk of Rolls-Royce’s business is the manufacturing and servicing of engines for the civil aerospace market. If we were to see a major drop in consumer spending, this side of the business could be impacted negatively.

Overall though, I think the company has a lot going for it. So it’s on my ‘stock market crash watchlist’.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »