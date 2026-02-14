Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett says you need to make passive income while sleeping!

Warren Buffett says you need to make passive income while sleeping!

Warren Buffett’s timeless advice has helped countless investors build wealth, and he’s even shared some wise words on passive income as well.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Few investors come close to matching the exceptional track record of billionaire Warren Buffett. The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ has steered his investment firm to generate close to a 20% average annualised return since the 1960s. So it’s no surprise that when Buffett gives advice, investors listen… carefully.

And with the cost of living continuing to rise, his previous tips about the need to earn passive income are now more relevant than ever. After all, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”, he famously said.

With that in mind, here’s how any investor can immediately start earning a passive income overnight.

The power of dividends

While many investment portfolios tend to be geared towards growth, it’s easy to overlook mature, boring dividend-paying stocks. After all, why would you invest in a dull self-storage enterprise when there are bleeding-edge biotechs curing cancer?

However, despite the lack of excitement and attention, income stocks nonetheless drive the bulk of shareholder returns over the long run. And that’s especially true for UK shares, which offer some of the most generous dividends in the world.

So how do investors tap into all this passive income potential? It’s simple. All they need to do is buy shares in a dividend-paying company, and wait for the money to come rolling in (usually once every quarter).

But is it really that simple?

Risk versus reward

The most lucrative dividend stocks over the long run aren’t necessarily the ones with the highest yields today. Instead, it’s the businesses that generate exorbitant volumes of consistent free cash flow that not only fund shareholder payouts but also enable them to grow over time.

That’s a lesson Buffett has learned firsthand with his investment in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The soft drinks giant has used its consistent and steady cash flows to increase dividends every year for 63 years in a row. And consequently, Buffett’s now earning more than a 60% yield on his original investment in the late 1980s.

Does that make Coca-Cola a no-brainer today?

Sadly, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. And if investors blindly buy previously successful income stocks without investigating the underlying risks or potential rewards, their passive income could quickly disappoint.

So let’s take a closer look at Coca-Cola.

Still worth considering?

Starting with the positives, Coca-Cola’s latest results show that the company continues to expand sales organically at impressive profit margins. And even after another round of price increases, thanks to the group’s brand driving pricing power, sales volumes have remained robust, indicating that customers are happy to pay a premium.

That all translates into yet more free cash flow, paving the way for its 64th consecutive dividend hike. However, there are some brewing headwinds to keep a close eye on. Rising global sugar taxes and rising economic constraints in key emerging markets undermine the group’s long-term momentum.

As such, even if dividends continue to rise, future payout hikes might be far less impressive. Put simply, there may be other better dividend growth opportunities to explore right now. Nevertheless, for investors seeking reliable passive income, this Buffett-style stock might be worth a closer look.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »